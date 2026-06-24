As part of celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the US Mint said in a Tuesday post it will produce 250,000 semiquincentennial (SemiQ) 2026 Declaration of Independence quarters featuring a special 'July 4' privy mark.

Unlike the regular Philadelphia- and Denver-struck versions, these unique quarters will not bear any mint marks and will be randomly placed into circulation, making it one of the most iconic quarters to exist for Americans to discover in everyday transactions.

These special coins will be mixed with other 2026 Declaration of Independence quarters and made available to banks across the country in time for the 4th of July.

'This is more than a coin; it's a defining moment in our nation's story. We hope Americans enjoy the search for these iconic quarters as they're meant to be shared, saved, and remembered as part of this historic anniversary,' said US Mint director Paul Hollis in a Tuesday press release.

A Glimpse Into the Special Quarters

The uniqueness of the limited privy-marked edition compared with the broader circulation release gives it a strong appeal among collectors. The special quarters carry the same Declaration of Independence design as the standard 2026 issue, with the obverse depicting Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration, along with the dual date 1776 ~ 2026.

Meanwhile, the reverse side depicts the Liberty Bell ringing, while other inscriptions include 'United States of America', 'Liberty', 'Quarter Dollar', and 'The Declaration of Independence'.

However, the privy-marked quarters will represent only a fraction of the Declaration of Independence quarters entering circulation. The Mint already struck 89.8 million standard examples by May, and production for the first two quarter designs this year indicates that the Declaration issue's final mintage could exceed 200 million.

A Circulation Rarity on This 4th of July

To celebrate America's semiquincentennial this year, the US Mint will also be updating the circulating nickels, dimes, quarters, and half dollars. Note that these coins can be purchased from the US Mint in annual sets or select bags and rolls in 2026.

'The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America's journey toward a "more perfect union," and celebrate America's defining ideals of liberty. We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation's storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins,' US Mint deputy director Kristie McNally had stated.

People Wish the New Coins Were Made of Silver

While many users on X were excited to get their hands on the rare 4th of July quarter, several users urged the US Treasury and the Mint to make them out of silver as they seek real money and not currency.

Make them out of silver please... We want real money.

Not currency. — Great Gazoo (@GreatGazoo18) June 24, 2026

The 4th of July quarters, such as the limited-edition Declaration of Independence Semiquincentennial quarters, are standard clad coins, comprising two outer layers of cupronickel, which has 75% copper and 25% nickel, bonded to a core of pure copper.

Don't suppose you'd do anything like mint them in silver or anything. For the record, clad is never in. — Danius (@Danius43931510) June 23, 2026

Meanwhile, X users voiced concerns about bank employees' getting access to the rare coins first, while some called on the Mint to ramp up the number of quarters produced so that more people can access the coin.