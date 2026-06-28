The United States State Department has unveiled a limited-edition commemorative passport marking America's 250th anniversary, featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump alongside an image of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. Trump announced the final design on Truth Social on 26 June, captioning the post: 'The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, "Welcome, but be good!"'

The passport, officially dubbed the 'Patriot Passport' by the White House, is the first US passport to feature a living president. Around 25,000 to 30,000 copies will be issued, available from 6 July at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, DC while supplies last. Applicants who prefer the traditional design can still obtain a standard passport through other agencies or by applying online.

Trump's Face and a Message That Immediately Raised Eyebrows

The final design departs from an earlier draft released by the State Department in April. Trump's portrait now shows him standing over the Resolute Desk with clenched fists, framed by text from the Declaration of Independence and his signature below. The opposite page features a depiction of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration, inspired by a painting by John Trumbull currently exhibited at Yale University Art Gallery.

The 'Welcome, but be good!' phrase, drawn from Trump's own Truth Social caption, attracted almost as much attention as the design itself. While some interpreted the message as a light-hearted reminder to visitors to respect American laws and customs, others argued it carried an unusually stern tone for an official travel document. Democratic critics went further, calling the passport design 'more befitting a monarchy.'

The phrase 'be good' is commonly directed at children or guests being warned to follow rules. Critics on social media said its association with a passport made the message feel less like a welcome and more like an instruction.

Why the Passport Has Become a Viral Talking Point

The passport's unveiling spread rapidly across social media platforms, where users debated the symbolism of placing a sitting president's portrait inside an official travel document. Some praised it as a patriotic collector's item tied to a historic milestone. Others questioned whether a passport, which represents national identity and citizenship, should feature the likeness of a contemporary political figure at all.

Several commentators compared the move with presidential memorabilia and commemorative coins issued throughout American history. Critics, however, argued that passports occupy a different category because they are functional instruments of national identity rather than keepsakes.

The debate also touches on broader questions surrounding Trump's personal brand. Throughout his business and political career, he has consistently placed his name and image at the centre of products ranging from hotels and golf courses to trainers, Bibles and watches.

A Limited-Edition Passport Available to Any American Citizen

The State Department confirmed the Patriot Passport retains all standard security features of a regular US passport and is available to any American citizen who applies before supplies run out. The limited run of between 25,000 and 30,000 copies is one of several initiatives launched by the Trump administration to commemorate America's 250th birthday, alongside events and programmes planned around Independence Day on 4 July.

The State Department first announced plans for a commemorative passport in April, though the final design differs from the initial draft. The Washington Passport Agency will begin issuing the passports on 6 July 2026.