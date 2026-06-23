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President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday to advance United States leadership in quantum technologies. The measures introduce defined timelines for building more powerful quantum computers and developing secure networks, while preparing for associated cybersecurity challenges.

They form part of ongoing federal work to maintain a competitive edge in quantum information science. Officials have described the push as a whole-of-government effort to achieve both scientific and commercial breakthroughs in the field.

Executive Orders Set Clear Agency Responsibilities

The first order updates the national quantum strategy and assigns responsibilities to departments including energy, defence and commerce. It directs efforts to develop a quantum computer capable of major scientific calculations by 2028. The order also requires the deployment of quantum sensors and secure networks within five years. Further elements include expanding workforce training and apprenticeships, strengthening domestic supply chains, and protecting research and intellectual property from foreign threats.

The coordinated approach involves multiple agencies working together to overcome technical barriers in quantum hardware and integration. Officials noted that the goals include achieving commercially relevant quantum computers alongside scientific ones by the end of the current term. A second order focuses on cybersecurity. It requires federal systems to transition to post-quantum encryption by 2031 to counter potential risks from advanced quantum computers breaking current standards.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the steps seek to deliver 'the first-ever quantum computer powerful enough for scientific research' by 2028.

Five-Year Roadmap Targets Computers And Secure Networks

The five-year timeline for sensors and networks is intended to accelerate the transition of quantum technologies into practical applications across science, industry and security. Officials have highlighted the need to build domestic expertise through new training programmes.

Practical applications could include enhanced sensing for defence purposes and improved secure communications for critical infrastructure. This work builds on the National Quantum Initiative, established in 2018 to coordinate research across government, academia and industry.

The original framework has helped foster dozens of quantum startups and generated thousands of peer-reviewed publications and patents. The National Quantum Initiative has driven billions of dollars in public and private investment since its inception. Competition with China remains a prominent concern driving the policy focus.

Industry Funding And Legislative Developments Provide Backing

Last month the Department of Commerce announced letters of intent for approximately $2 billion (£1.5 billion) in federal incentives to nine quantum computing companies under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The support targets key technical challenges and manufacturing capacity while aiming to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Bipartisan proposals to reauthorise the National Quantum Initiative have advanced in Congress.

The legislation would extend the programme by five years to December 2034 and create new research centres, an education and workforce hub and testbeds. It would also integrate NASA quantum research more fully into the coordinated national effort. The executive orders provide specific milestones for agencies to pursue in the coming years.

Progress on both computing power and secure infrastructure will be monitored closely as the United States seeks to lead in this critical technology area. Agencies will now develop detailed implementation plans, with progress reports expected to inform further policy decisions.