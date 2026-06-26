A TikTok influencer facing a possible death sentence in Dubai has alleged she was forced to strip naked in front of male prison guards after being arrested over the fatal stabbing of a British man.

The British national, Brooke George, 23, is accused of murdering 26-year-old Bill Treeby after the pair travelled to the United Arab Emirates together, but she maintains she acted in self-defence following what she says was a violent assault.

The news came after George's family and advocacy group Detained in Dubai publicly backed her account of events, arguing that the investigation should examine not only the murder allegation but also her claims that she was the victim of domestic violence. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it is supporting the detained British national and remains in contact with local authorities.

Brooke George Describes Her Treatment in Dubai Custody

According to her family, one of the most distressing moments since her arrest came inside Bur Dubai Police Station, where George claims she was ordered to remove all of her clothing while male guards were present and no female officer was available.

Her relatives described the incident as 'deeply humiliating and distressing,' saying she broke down in tears while recounting what had happened.

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George has also claimed that she has struggled to understand the legal process due to language barriers. She alleges she has received very little information about the proceedings and has been required to make statements without a lawyer present.

The Foreign Office said in a statement, 'We are in touch with a British woman detained in the UAE, we are supporting her family, and we are in contact with the local authorities.'

At the time of writing, UAE authorities have not publicly responded to George's allegations regarding her treatment in custody. Those claims have not been independently verified and should be treated as allegations while legal proceedings continue.

Influencer Says She Acted in Self-Defence

George, who has amassed nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok, travelled to Dubai with Treeby after the pair reportedly met through Facebook. She says their first visit to the Gulf state was 'the time of my life,' but alleges the relationship deteriorated during a second trip.

According to her account, Treeby became controlling and abusive. She also claims she later discovered he had booked only a one-way ticket for her, prompting her to make plans to return to Britain.

Her family says events escalated after the couple spent an evening at McCafferty's Bar in Jumeirah Village. George alleges she was assaulted in a car before the violence continued after they returned to their apartment.

Relatives said she contacted them in a panic after allegedly being punched several times. With help from friends, she arranged a flight home and returned to the apartment only to retrieve her passport.

George says she was attacked again while pleading for the document to be returned. She claims she feared for her life before grabbing a kitchen knife that was within reach and acting in self-defence.

Police arrested her at Dubai Airport during the early hours of 22 June before charging her with murder. If convicted under UAE law, she could face the death penalty by firing squad, according to the source material.

Mother Backs Her Self-Defence Claims

Her mother, Thereza, said she noticed a dramatic change in her daughter's behaviour shortly before the incident.

'The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why,' she said.

Recalling their conversation after the stabbing, she added, 'When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably.'

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, said George's allegations deserved to be investigated alongside the criminal case.

'Brooke maintains that she acted only after being subjected to a violent assault and in genuine fear for her safety,' Stirling said. 'She should be treated not merely as an accused person, but as a presumed victim of violence whose allegations and documented injuries deserve proper investigation.'

Stirling also called for George to be released on bail while the investigation continues, arguing that she should receive legal representation, medical care, and British consular assistance as authorities examine both the murder allegation and her claims that she was assaulted before the fatal incident.