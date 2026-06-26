Brooke George, a 23-year-old British TikTok creator from Gravesend, Kent, has been charged with premeditated murder after the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old British man in Dubai.

The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of 22 June during what was reportedly her second visit to the UAE to see the man, whom she had met online.

According to reports, George was arrested while attempting to leave the country and remains in custody as prosecutors investigate the case. Her family and the advocacy group Detained in Dubai argue she acted in self-defence following an alleged domestic assault, while UAE authorities are pursuing a murder charge that could carry the death penalty if she is convicted.

Brooke George Arrested After Fatal Stabbing In Dubai

George, who previously worked at John Lewis before building a following on TikTok through beauty and lifestyle content, had travelled from Kent to Dubai to visit the man she was reportedly dating.

According to statements released by her family and Detained in Dubai, the relationship initially appeared positive, with George describing her first visit as 'the time of her life.'

However, they claim the situation changed dramatically during her second trip.

The advocacy group alleges the man became controlling, withheld her passport and physically assaulted her inside the apartment they shared.

George allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife during the confrontation and stabbed him. The 26-year-old later died from his injuries. She was arrested at Dubai International Airport shortly afterwards while attempting to leave the country

Self-Defence Claim Sits At The Centre Of The Case

George's family insists she acted only after fearing for her life.

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According to Detained in Dubai, she had visible bruising when she was taken into custody and argues the incident should be investigated as a domestic violence case rather than a premeditated killing.

The organisation is calling for her release on bail, proper medical treatment and a full investigation into the abuse allegations.

Meanwhile, Dubai authorities have not publicly commented on those claims, and no trial date has yet been announced.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to George and her family.

UAE Law Places Strict Limits On Self-Defence

The case has also drawn attention because of the UAE's strict criminal justice system.

Under Article 56 of the country's Penal Code, self-defence is recognised only if there is an immediate unlawful threat, no reasonable opportunity to seek police help, and the force used is considered necessary and proportionate.

Although UAE law can allow lethal force in limited situations, including where someone reasonably fears death or serious injury, courts closely examine evidence such as injuries, witness testimony, CCTV footage and the sequence of events.

If prosecutors conclude that the response exceeded what was necessary or was planned in advance, defendants can face severe criminal penalties.

Premeditated murder remains one of the most serious offences in UAE law and can carry the death penalty.

Authorities have released few details about the victim beyond confirming he was a 26-year-old British national. The investigation remains ongoing, with prosecutors expected to examine forensic evidence alongside George's account of what happened inside the apartment.

The case, meanwhile, is gaining attention in Britain as the details related to the incident are coming ashore slowly. For now, the 23-year-old remains behind bars in Dubai, awaiting the next stage of a case that could have life-changing consequences regardless of its outcome.