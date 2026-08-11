A prominent Catholic historian has warned that American Christians who follow Donald Trump without question are being 'manipulated' into a form of idolatry that could lead them down the same path of destruction as biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.

Writing in a recent theological essay, Henry Karlson issued a sharp critique targeting the increasingly visible fusion of traditional Christian faith and Trump-aligned Christian nationalism.

The commentary highlights a growing theological divide within the United States as conservative religious movements maintain powerful ties with political leadership.

Karlson argues that believers are never biblically obligated to obey secular leaders unconditionally, a boundary he believes many contemporary supporters have crossed in their defence of the administration's agenda.

The Theological Critique Against Unquestioning Loyalty

Karlson has been a consistent voice questioning the theological coherence of Christian support for Trump, particularly as the president's second term has deepened ties with religious conservative movements.

In his latest piece, titled 'Reflecting On The Reflecting Pool', the historian argues that Christians are not biblically obligated to obey secular leaders in all things, a position he says too many have abandoned in their defence of Trump's agenda.

'I find it extremely disheartening to see many Christians either accept what Trump does, obeying him without question, or outright promoting his agenda,' Karlson writes.

'Christians are not expected to obey Trump in all things. We are expected to follow our conscience. We must recognise proper law and order follows and promotes the common good, not the personal desires and vices of one man.'

The write-up lands at a moment when Christian nationalism has become increasingly visible in Trump's orbit.

Earlier this year, the administration joined a prayer gathering on the National Mall that critics described as a state-sanctioned expression of Christian nationalist ideology.

Trump himself appeared by video, invoking 2 Chronicles 7, a passage long favoured by the Christian right, in a nearly nine-hour event that fused religious messaging with political loyalty.

Christian Nationalism and the Path to Destruction

Karlson's argument rests on a theological distinction: nationalism, even when wrapped in Christian language, cannot be truly Christian if it demands allegiance that supersedes the teachings of Christ.

He quotes theologian Walter Wink, who warned that nationalism 'cannot accept the existence of a higher power' and will ultimately 'destroy any form of Christian faith that goes beyond mere cultural inheritance.'

Karlson calls for what he terms 'limited love' of country, a patriotism that rejects demands for uncritical loyalty when a nation promotes evil or asks for devotion greater than is justified.

'Christian nationalism always abuses this love by suggesting if we love our country, we must love its leaders and their agendas, no matter what they do or what they are told to do,' he argues.

The historian draws a sharp line between praying for leaders and adoring them. 'This is exactly what Trump wants from the people of the United States,' Karlson asserts.

'He wants to be adored; he constantly promotes himself, putting his name and image on everything he can, trying to make sure everyone identifies the United States with him.'

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Perhaps the most striking passage comes when Karlson invokes the biblical fate of Sodom and Gomorrah. He criticises Christians who adopt a libertarian stance, caring only about injustices that directly affect them, and compares this to Cain's dismissal of his brother's suffering.

'They should not be surprised if such a libertarian attitude leads them down the same path of Cain, or Sodom and Gomorrah, a path which led to their destruction,' he concludes.

In earlier articles, he has likened Trump's policies toward foreigners and the poor to the 'odious practices of Sodom and Gomorrah,' arguing that Scripture consistently denounces rulers who exploit the vulnerable.

Karlson's warning arrives as polls suggest roughly 30% of Americans either adhere to or sympathise with Christian nationalist beliefs, according to data released in February by the Public Religion Research Institute.

What remains clear is that the intersection of faith, politics, and loyalty to Trump continues to fracture American Christianity, and historians like Karlson are increasingly willing to say so, even if it means invoking the fate of ancient cities.

While theological commentaries like Karlson's represent one perspective among a deeply polarised population, they underscore an intensifying debate over the boundaries connecting faith, political loyalty, and moral accountability in modern America.