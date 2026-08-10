Economist Heather Long has warned that President Donald Trump's 'anemic' economy is leaving American workers exposed, after the latest jobs report showed the United States lost 23,000 jobs in July and inflation from Trump's Iran war is now wiping out wage gains.

'Anemic' Trump Economy Hits Jobs

On Friday, the Trump administration released its July employment report, confirming that the US economy shed 23,000 jobs, one of the weakest monthly performances in years. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told MSNBC's Alex Witt that the numbers point to 'a job market on life support' and highlight 'several issues for mainstream America'. She argued that, under Trump, the economy has drifted into a slow, fragile phase that is pushing ordinary workers to the brink.

The news came after months of relatively modest hiring that had given economists some hope that the labour market was slowly stabilising. Official data previously showed the economy adding jobs earlier in the summer, but those figures have now been revised down, leaving a three-month average of about 20,000 jobs a month, far below the pace seen in recent years. That disappointing trend sits beneath Trump's claims of strength, which is why Long and others are suddenly sounding more alarmed.

Iran War Inflation and Wage Squeeze

For context, Long has been tracking the impact of Trump's confrontation with Iran on prices, and she believes the conflict has become a key driver of the current squeeze.

She pointed to inflation running at 3.5 per cent over the past year, compared with wage growth of 3.2 per cent, meaning the average pay rise has effectively been erased by higher living costs. In her television appearance, she said inflation, 'particularly after the war in Iran', is growing faster than wages, leaving workers feeling 'squeezed right now'.

To recall, the latest consumer price data showed inflation outpacing wage gains even before the July jobs report landed. That imbalance matters in a very simple way, despite all the technical details economists like to argue about: when prices climb quicker than pay, workers are effectively moving backwards. Long's assessment is blunt, but it tracks the official numbers, which confirm that the typical worker's purchasing power has stalled or fallen in real terms.

Long warned that new data due this week is unlikely to change that picture dramatically, and that inflation will 'totally wipe out wage gains' for many Americans. She is not alone.

Analysts poring over the report have described it as 'soft' and 'concerning', and several have suggested that the Iran-linked inflation shock, alongside Trump's broader economic choices, has left the Federal Reserve stuck in a bind over interest rates.

Job Market on 'Life Support' Under Trump

In case you missed it, July marked the first time in months that overall employment actually fell, with non-farm payrolls declining by 23,000 instead of rising by the roughly 80,000 jobs economists had expected.

The unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 per cent, yet that was largely because more people left the labour force rather than finding new work. It is a strange combination: fewer jobs, a slightly lower jobless rate and a shrinking pool of workers, a mix that has left many economists wary of calling this a mere blip.

Long said the labour market has shifted from a 'slow hire, slow fire' mode into something more fragile, with employers hesitating to take on staff and jobseekers struggling to secure offers.

She highlighted the collapse in the trend numbers, explaining that economists 'gasped' when they realised that what had looked like an average of more than 100,000 new jobs a month, based on earlier data, had been cut back to just 20,000 once revisions were applied. That is the sort of revision that makes people rethink the whole story they thought they knew.

Any jobseeker knows how hard it is right now, Long added, pointing to slim hiring figures as a sign that Trump's economy is nudging people towards the edge. Her description of an 'anemic' jobs market under the president captures a broader worry: that the administration's war footing and economic strategy have produced a weird mix of high inflation, weak wage growth and fading job creation.

It is not a full-blown crisis, at least not yet, but it is certainly a difficult situation if you are trying to juggle rent, food and fuel on a pay packet that barely covers last year's prices.

Iran War Fallout and What Comes Next

For starters, Trump's war against Iran has carried obvious geopolitical risks, but it is the more mundane domestic fallout that is now showing up in household budgets. Higher energy and transport costs feed into everything from supermarket shelves to utility bills, and the July inflation reading suggests those pressures are still spreading through the economy.

Long's warning that the war is fuelling inflation more quickly than wages can catch up has become one of the sharper critiques of Trump's economic record from within the financial sector.

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Officially, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has confirmed the core elements of the story: job losses in July, downward revisions to previous months and wage growth stuck at 3.2 per cent year on year, below the 3.5 per cent rise in prices.

The agency's report does not draw political conclusions, but the numbers it publishes are now being used to challenge Trump's narrative that he has delivered a winning economy.

That tension between the president's messaging and the lived reality of workers is exactly where this kind of 'anemic Trump economy' critique lands.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Long's link between Trump's Iran war and every element of the current inflation surge, so the claim should be treated with caution. What is confirmed, however, is that workers' pay packets are being eroded by rising prices, and that job creation has slowed to a crawl.

For American workers staring at yet another thin jobs report, the debate over whether the Trump economy is 'anemic' is more than a label**;** it is a question of how much longer they can absorb the pressure without something finally giving way.