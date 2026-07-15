Donald Trump has been facing a fresh wave of criticism over Iran negotiations after a Fox News interview and a clip shared on X reignited claims that he is repeating the same line about Tehran making a deal. The latest backlash landed in the US on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, as users seized on Trump's remarks about talks with Iran and accused him of lying, over and over again.

Internet Turns On Trump Over Iran Negotiations

The news came after Trump used the Fox News interview to say Iranian representatives had spoken to his team 'an hour ago' and were still looking for a deal, while warning that 'you better make a deal' or 'you're not going to have anybody left.'

The clip was then circulated on X, where one user wrote, 'He is the most insane liar on this planet. It's incredible. He has told this same lie like fifty times!'

TRUMP again claims IRAN contacted him an hour ago and said they want to make a deal. pic.twitter.com/lYtuU5rAAn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2026

Trump told Fox that he had not spoken directly to Iranian officials himself, but said 'my representatives' had spoken to them and repeated that Iran 'wants to make a deal.' He added, 'People don't want to die,' before saying he could not say whether an agreement would actually be reached.

This is not the first time Trump has suggested that talks with Iran are on the verge of some sort of breakthrough. According to reports, in March he told Fox News he might be willing to talk with Iran if the terms were right, while Fox has since carried several updates and interviews framed around an Iran deal, peace pact or ongoing negotiations.

Why The Clip Hit A Nerve

Under the video, one user mocked the claim, writing, 'What? Lying liar lies,' while another said Trump has been repeating the line for 'six months.' A third commenter was more caustic still, suggesting the alleged deal was something that 'didn't happen the most.'

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It was not just the substance of Trump's comments, but the sense that he was saying the same thing again, with the same certainty, and expecting a different result. That is a rough look for any politician, let alone a president trying to project control over a volatile foreign policy file.

There is also the awkward matter of timing. Fox News and other outlets have already reported on shifting claims around the state of US-Iran talks, from talk of a memorandum of understanding to threats, ultimatums and renewed optimism.

In June, according to reports, Trump had said it was possible he would talk with Iran, while later reported that he warned he would 'do what I have to do' if Tehran did not honour the agreement.

Iran Talks And The Bigger Problem

Trump has repeatedly tried to cast himself as the dealmaker with Iran, but the public record around these negotiations has been messy, fast-moving and, at times, contradictory. When the White House message changes from one interview to the next, sceptics are always going to smell a rat.

Fox's recent coverage has shown how fluid the situation remains, with reports of an interim accord, sanctions relief discussions and warnings over the Strait of Hormuz appearing alongside claims of a 60-day negotiation window and tougher US terms.

That is a lot of moving stuff, and it leaves plenty of room for rivals and critics to accuse Trump of talking before the ink is dry.

One reason the clip stung is that it tapped into a broader fatigue with political overstatement. Trump's defenders may argue he was applying pressure and speaking in the blunt language he likes best, but critics heard something else entirely, a familiar boast dressed up as progress.

If talks with Iran produce a verifiable agreement, Trump will claim vindication. If they stall again, or if the latest push collapses under scrutiny, the 'liar' chorus will only get louder, and probably more organised.

For now, the clip has done what viral political footage often does, it has turned a diplomatic claim into a public trial by timeline.