Nigeria's Super Falcons will head to Morocco looking to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown and extend their remarkable dominance by winning a record 11th continental title.

The tournament will bring together 16 of Africa's best teams, with Nigeria once again entering as favourites despite growing competition from hosts Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana and Cameroon.

Justin Madugu's side carry both history and expectation into the competition. Their dramatic 3-2 victory over Morocco in the previous final reinforced Nigeria's status as Africa's dominant force in women's football, but this year's campaign is expected to be one of their toughest yet.

Ajibade Sends Clear Message Ahead of WAFCON

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has already made her ambitions clear.

Writing on Instagram, she said: 'Being a member of the Super Falcons is a great honour and every time we go out there, I consider it a privilege to lead this team.

'The energy, the hunger and the fight in every single one of my team-mates this week reminded me exactly why I believe in this team.

'WAFCON is coming. And we are coming with everything we've got to build upon our previous successes.

'To every Super Falcon, thank you for your commitment and dedication. I'm proud of you, and I'm honoured to stand beside you.'

She ended the post with the Bible verse Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.'

A Legacy Few Can Match

Since the inaugural Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 1991, Nigeria have established one of the most successful dynasties in international football.

The Super Falcons won the first tournament and went on to dominate the competition for more than a decade, lifting successive titles throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Although Equatorial Guinea interrupted Nigeria's dominance by winning the tournament in 2008 and 2012, the Super Falcons quickly reasserted themselves as the continent's leading force.

Their success has been built on generations of outstanding players, from pioneers such as Mercy Akide to modern stars including Asisat Oshoala, Michelle Alozie and Tony Payne.

Familiar Rivals Stand in Their Way

Despite Nigeria's record, the gap between the continent's leading teams has narrowed considerably.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana have become consistent challengers after winning the 2022 title and have repeatedly shown they can compete with Nigeria on the biggest stage.

Morocco also continue to improve under head coach Jorge Vilda. After reaching consecutive finals, the Atlas Lionesses will hope home advantage finally helps them secure a first WAFCON title.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak and her team will still remember surrendering a 2-0 lead in the previous final before Nigeria completed a dramatic comeback to retain the trophy.

Zambia, Ghana and Cameroon also possess the quality to challenge deep into the tournament, making this one of the strongest WAFCON fields in recent memory.

Can Nigeria Make It 11?

Nigeria remain the benchmark in African women's football, but defending their title will require another exceptional campaign.

With experienced leaders including Oshoala alongside emerging talents such as Esther Okoronkwo and Michelle Alozie, Justin Madugu's squad possesses the depth and quality to remain favourites.

However, with Morocco seeking revenge on home soil and South Africa eager to reclaim the crown, the Super Falcons face arguably their biggest test in years.

If they succeed, Nigeria will once again underline why they remain the undisputed powerhouse of African women's football and lift a record 11th WAFCON title.