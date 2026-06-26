Celebrity-backed beauty brands have become increasingly common, but turning star power into a lasting business has proved far more difficult. While many celebrity brands generate strong launch sales, sustaining long-term growth depends on factors that extend well beyond fame.

Rare Beauty has emerged as one of the industry's strongest performers. Although Forbes recently estimated Selena Gomez's net worth at around $700 million, lower than previous billionaire estimates, the publication still valued Rare Beauty at approximately $1.3 billion. The distinction highlights a broader business lesson. Building a billion-dollar company is not the same as becoming a billionaire, and Rare Beauty's success reflects a business strategy that extends beyond Gomez's celebrity status.

As competition in the beauty industry continues to intensify, Rare Beauty offers a case study in why product quality, brand positioning and customer loyalty are becoming more valuable than celebrity influence alone.

Rare Beauty Was Built as a Consumer Brand First

One of Rare Beauty's biggest strengths is that it has been developed as a consumer business rather than a celebrity merchandise brand.

Instead of relying solely on Gomez's popularity, Rare Beauty focused on creating products for everyday use, maintaining accessible pricing and expanding through Sephora's global retail network. Its product range has grown steadily, allowing several products to become long-term bestsellers rather than depending on constant limited-edition launches.

The company's branding has also remained consistent. Rather than changing direction to follow every beauty trend, Rare Beauty has maintained a clear identity centred on inclusivity and natural beauty. That consistency has helped the brand establish credibility with consumers while strengthening customer loyalty.

Forbes' analysis also illustrates an important distinction between company valuation and personal wealth. Although Rare Beauty is valued at approximately $1.3 billion, Gomez owns only a portion of the business. The company's value therefore does not automatically translate into billionaire status for its founder.

Authenticity Became a Commercial Advantage

Rare Beauty's positioning has also reflected Gomez's long-standing advocacy for mental health and self-acceptance.

Rather than treating those themes as occasional marketing campaigns, the company integrated them into its brand identity through initiatives such as the Rare Impact Fund while consistently promoting inclusive beauty standards across its products and communications.

That consistency has helped strengthen consumer trust at a time when shoppers have become increasingly sceptical of celebrity-backed products. For many brands, authenticity has become a marketing slogan. Rare Beauty has instead used it to build a stronger relationship with customers.

For consumer businesses, trust can become a competitive advantage. Customers who identify with a brand's values are often more likely to make repeat purchases, recommend products to others and remain loyal even as competition increases.

Why Celebrity Status No Longer Guarantees Business Success

Celebrity-founded beauty brands have expanded rapidly over the past decade as public figures look to diversify their income beyond entertainment, sport, and social media. However, increased competition has also made it harder for new brands to stand out once the initial excitement fades.

Consumers are becoming more selective about where they spend their money. While celebrity endorsements may encourage first-time purchases, repeat sales increasingly depend on whether products deliver value, quality, and a clear brand identity.

That shift has created a more competitive market where even globally recognised celebrities cannot rely on fame alone to build lasting businesses.

What Other Celebrity Businesses Can Learn

Rare Beauty's growth demonstrates that celebrity influence can attract attention, but it is no longer enough to guarantee long-term commercial success.

Consumers increasingly expect businesses to deliver quality products, consistent branding, and a clear purpose beyond the founder's public profile. Building customer loyalty requires continued investment in product development, retail partnerships, and brand trust rather than relying solely on celebrity visibility.

Read more 'Bankrupt By Year's End': Meghan Markle Faces $5M Collapse as Prince Harry Reportedly Blows Inheritance on Brand 'Bankrupt By Year's End': Meghan Markle Faces $5M Collapse as Prince Harry Reportedly Blows Inheritance on Brand

Those lessons extend beyond the beauty industry. Entrepreneurs, investors, and established companies are placing greater emphasis on building brands that can sustain demand regardless of who founded them.

Forbes' reassessment of Gomez's personal wealth ultimately reinforces that broader point. Rare Beauty's commercial success has not been driven solely by celebrity status, but by building a business capable of creating lasting value for consumers.

As the celebrity beauty market becomes increasingly crowded, Rare Beauty suggests the brands most likely to succeed will be those that consumers continue choosing long after the initial launch, not simply because of the famous name attached to the label.