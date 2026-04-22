American actress Anne Hathaway has gone viral after an unexpected moment during a recent interview in which she used the Arabic phrase 'Inshallah', sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The actress, who is currently experiencing renewed attention amid ongoing The Devil Wears Prada sequel buzz and a broader resurgence in public interest, was speaking to People Magazine about ageing, wellbeing and her outlook on life at 43. During the conversation, she said, 'I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so,' a remark that quickly circulated online and amassed millions of views on TikTok.

The clip has since become a focal point for fan discussion, combining admiration, surprise and curiosity about the phrase itself.

Anne Hathaway's Interview Moment Goes Viral Online

The viral moment occurred during a reflective interview with People Magazine, where Anne Hathaway discussed her personal and professional evolution after more than two decades in Hollywood.

While speaking about ageing, she described valuing 'the chill' more in her life now, and emphasised a calmer approach to career highs and lows compared to earlier years. It was within this broader reflection that she used the phrase 'Inshallah', which immediately stood out to viewers and has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

the concept of anne hathaway saying "inshallah" pic.twitter.com/u0mrJDoeI9 — joy 🧸 (@supersketches) April 20, 2026

The clip has gained significant traction, particularly on TikTok, where it has surpassed two million views, driving renewed attention towards the actress.

What Does 'Inshallah' Mean?

The phrase 'Inshallah' (إن شاء الله) originates from Arabic and translates to 'if God wills it.' It is widely used across the Middle East and North Africa in everyday conversation and reflects an acknowledgment of uncertainty and faith in divine will.

The expression is also commonly understood across multiple languages and regions, including Urdu, Turkish, Farsi and Swahili, where variations of the phrase are used in similar contexts. Its use in mainstream Western media interviews is less common, which has contributed to the attention surrounding Hathaway's comment.

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TikTok Reaction to 'Inshallah' Moment

Social media users quickly reacted to the clip, with the phrase 'Inshallah' becoming a trending topic on TikTok. Many viewers expressed surprise at hearing the expression used casually in the interview, while others praised the authenticity of the moment.

Comments shared across platforms included humorous reactions and affectionate references to Hathaway's past roles, particularly The Princess Diaries. 'INSHALLAH TOOK ME OUT,' commented one fan. 'Inshallah my princess of Genovia!!!' added another.

The video has since been widely circulated, with users highlighting the unexpected cultural crossover moment as part of its appeal. The viral spread of the clip has contributed to Hathaway's renewed visibility online, with fans engaging heavily with both the interview and her wider career history.

Anne Hathaway on Ageing in Hollywood at 43

In the interview, Hathaway spoke candidly about entering her forties and how her perspective has shifted over time. She explained that she now approaches each new decade with curiosity rather than apprehension, highlighting a more grounded outlook on life and work. The actress also reflected on her long-standing career in the entertainment industry, noting how her relationship with fame and public scrutiny has evolved.

Her comments formed part of a wider conversation about longevity in Hollywood and the pressures faced by actors as they age in the public eye. The tone of the interview was reflective, with Hathaway focusing on stability, wellbeing and appreciation for her current stage of life.