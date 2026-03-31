The silence surrounding the Duggar compound in Tontitown, Arkansas, has finally broken following the latest legal crisis to hit the family. In the week following the arrest, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had remained notably silent as their son Joseph Duggar faced serious allegations of child molestation.

The family, once celebrated for their conservative Christian values on '19 Kids and Counting', is once again at the centre of a criminal investigation. Joseph, 31, was taken into custody last week, attracting significant media attention while the couple initially remained silent.

Heartbroken Parents Address Allegations Against Joseph

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In a formal statement released late Monday, Jim Bob and Michelle said they are 'heartbroken' over the situation, though they stopped short of discussing the specific details of the criminal case. 'Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation,' their representative said in a statement. 'Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.'

Joseph was arrested on child molestation charges on 18 March. Kendra was also arrested for endangering a minor's welfare related to Joseph's case. Kendra and Joseph share four children.

The week-long delay in the couple's response drew criticism from observers who noted that the family usually relies on rapid, faith-based messaging during times of trouble. Despite the severity of the charges, Jim Bob and Michelle maintained that they remain committed to supporting their family through this period.

'It's Not For You, It's Only For Me'

Kendra Duggar has taken a significant step toward establishing legal independence from her husband amid their legal battles. Following their arrests, she reportedly informed Joseph that they would not be sharing legal counsel, citing the need for separate representation as their cases move forward.

Joseph reportedly asked Kendra if attorney Travis Story 'got a hold of her.' The lawyer has a long history with the Duggars, having been part of the legal team that represented Josh Duggar during his 2021 federal trial and having previously worked with Jim Bob Duggar on business matters. Kendra informed her husband she has been in contact with Story, but he is only representing her.

'Well it's not for you, it's only for me,' Kendra reportedly told Joseph, explaining that she needed legal counsel 'for the case we've got going with the kids and stuff.' The decision marks a notable departure from the approach typically taken by Duggar couples during legal crises, with Kendra's representation now formally separate from Joseph's as both cases progress.

A Pattern of Scandal and Delayed Reporting

Joseph is not the first member of the family to face serious allegations involving minors, a fact that has led to accusations of a systemic cover-up. The family's history is marked by the 2015 revelation that their eldest son, Josh, had molested several of his sisters years prior.

During that scandal, it emerged that Jim Bob and Michelle had waited over a year to contact the authorities, opting instead for in-house counselling. This pattern of delayed reporting resurfaced during Josh's 2021 conviction for receiving child sexual abuse material, for which he is currently serving a sentence of 12 years and seven months.

Critics argue that the family's repeated scandals reflect a lack of accountability within their close-knit circle. The Duggar parents acknowledged that they felt like 'failures' in how they handled the situation. 'There was so much grief in our hearts. I think, as parents, we felt, "we're failures,"' Michelle told Megyn Kelly in an interview. 'You know, here we tried to raise our kids to do what's right, to know what's right. We were devastated.'

As Joseph's case moves forward, critics remain unconvinced that the family has reckoned fully with its history.