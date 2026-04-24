A new twist in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case has emerged, with evidence that could further implicate D4vd, better known as David Anthony Burke.

According to prosecutors, a 'significant' amount of child pornography was discovered on the 21-year-old's iCloud account. This was after authorities searched the phone and electronic devices of the American singer-songwriter, said Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman during court proceedings on Thursday, 23 April.

Prosecutors say D4vd had a “significant amount” of CSAM on his iCloud.



D4vd was in court Thursday, exactly one year after prosecutors allege he murdered Celeste Rivas Hernandez, for a status hearing ahead of his preliminary hearing, which a judge set for May 1. During the… pic.twitter.com/OY1DmyyQcl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 23, 2026

According to Silverman, D4vd's iCloud account contained terabytes of data that included graphic images and videos involving minors. However, it was not clear whether Hernandez was part of the content discovered, TMZ reported.

The bombshell was the latest update on the case of Hernandez and the possible connection of D4vd to the murder of the teenager. Before the revelation, Burke's attorneys had already requested that the prosecution share what they had, since they had little access to vital evidence at the time.

Legal Pressure Builds As Evidence Volume Grows

Given the volume of digital evidence they had, Silverman said it would take time to share it.

Burke was present when the prosecution made the revelation. He arrived at the court hearing in handcuffs, which were removed only when he sat. He hardly spoke, responding only to a procedural question by Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo.

Despite the recent developments, the defence team of Burke remains confident of their client's innocence. D4vd was arrested on 16 April and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a dead body, PBS News reported.

It is worth noting as well that Burke and his team made an interesting move. D4vd reportedly exercised his right to have the preliminary evidence hearing within 10 court days of his arraignment. It remains unclear what Burke's legal counsel is up to.

But according to one of Burke's attorneys, Blair Berk, they just want to see the evidence, confident that this will prove their client's innocence.

Case Developments Raise Stakes Ahead Of May Hearing

The discovery of child pornography materials from D4vd's digital inventory is arguably alarming. However, there is still no valid piece that could connect it to the death of Hernandez. But given time to collate, that could all change.

Thursday's court hearing became the latest update on the case of Hernandez and D4vd. It is roughly seven months since the discovery of Hernandez's severed body in a cadaver bag inside an abandoned Tesla Model Y. The vehicle was registered to Burke.

The discovery came a day before Hernandez's 15th birthday. Celeste had been reported missing by her family since 2024.

In theory, prosecutors alleged that Celeste was killed with a sharp object. This was after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the teen died from multiple penetrating injuries to her arms, legs, and two fingers were amputated.

According to the District Attorney, Burke was allegedly having a sexual relationship with Hernandez despite her being under 14. At some point, something went wrong with prosecutors suggesting that Hernandez had threatened to expose D4vd and ruin his music career, according to TMZ.

Superior Court Judge Olmedo has set the four-to-five-day preliminary evidence hearing for 1 May. From there, she will determine if there is probable cause to send Burke to trial.