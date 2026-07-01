Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is making headlines but not about his performance in the FIFA World Cup. Instead, serious legal allegations have emerged involving the veteran forward. The shocking news casts a shadow over the nation's historic campaign and unsettles the wider football community.

Mendes is currently at the centre of a criminal investigation after a female translator accused him of sexual assault during an official team event. The alleged incident is said to have taken place shortly before Cape Verde began its group-stage fixtures.

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Who Is Ryan Mendes?

Ryan Isaac Mendes da Graça has long stood as the undisputed talisman of Cape Verdean football. Born in the vibrant port city of Mindelo, the 36-year-old winger has forged a nomadic but successful club career across Europe and the Middle East, spanning notable spells at Le Havre, Lille, Nottingham Forest, and across the UAE and Turkey, where he currently plays for Iğdır.

Yet, it is on the international stage where Mendes has cemented his legacy. As Cape Verde's all-time record appearance maker and goalscorer, he has captained the Blue Sharks through their most successful era.

Mendes' performances helped guide Cape Verde to its historic maiden appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Leading his nation through a grueling Group H campaign against the likes of Spain and Uruguay, Mendes has been lauded as a living legend back home.

Away from the pitch and the mounting media scrutiny, Mendes has strictly guarded his personal life. Social media accounts and public statements show Mendes as a man deeply tethered to his Cape Verdean roots and extended family in Mindelo. However, he has kept details regarding his romantic relationship status and immediate family fiercely private.

Unlike many modern footballers, Mendes has chosen not to broadcast personal milestones, preferring his family life to remain out of the public eye.

Allegations Overshadow Success

Mendes' monumental on-pitch achievements are currently being overshadowed by a severe legal storm that could permanently alter his career trajectory and legacy. The accusation has generated widespread international attention.

Cape Verde became the smallest nation by population ever to reach the knockout stage of the men's FIFA World Cup. The island nation advanced unbeaten from its group after earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, exceeding expectations and establishing itself as one of the competition's surprise packages.

However, the off-field controversy now threatens to dominate headlines as the team prepares for its biggest match of the cup.

INFOGRAPHICS: Cape Verde’s 2026 World Cup Run



Cape Verde have emerged as one of the surprise stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the knockout stages in their debut appearance at the tournament.



The island nation went unbeaten in all three of their group stage… pic.twitter.com/Mo3FwEdvwH — Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) June 28, 2026

The case is being investigated by New Zealand Police, who have reportedly gathered security camera footage from an Auckland hotel where the alleged incident is believed to have occurred. Investigators are also awaiting the outcome of forensic examinations before deciding whether criminal charges will be brought against Mendes.

Legal representatives acting for the complainant have called for a full and thorough investigation into the allegation. Authorities are continuing to examine the formal complaint and establish a detailed timeline of events.

No charges have been announced at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The timing of the investigation presents an additional challenge as the squad prepares to face Argentina in the Round of 32. The South American giants enter the tie as overwhelming favourites, while Cape Verde will be hoping to extend a run that has already rewritten the country's football history.