Few characters in 'House of the Dragon' have a gift as mysterious or potentially powerful as Helaena Targaryen. Throughout the series, Queen Helaena has uttered cryptic phrases that later prove prophetic, drawing comparisons to some of House Targaryen's most famous 'dragon dreamers'.

As the Dance of the Dragons grows more destructive, many fans are wondering whether Helaena's visions could ultimately help Rhaenyra Targaryen, despite the two women standing on opposite sides of the civil war.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 has just shown Rhaenyra learning that Helaena is a dragon dreamer, and the discovery could lead the Dragon Queen to try to use her sister's abilities to her advantage.

What Is a Dragon Dreamer?

In George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' lore, dragon dreams are prophetic visions experienced by certain people of Valyrian blood. These dreams rarely arrive as straightforward predictions. Instead, they often appear as fragmented symbols, riddles or seemingly meaningless phrases that only make sense after events unfold.

The HBO adaptation has leaned heavily into this idea with Helaena. Long before major events occurred, she hinted at Aemond losing an eye, warned of tragedy surrounding her family and repeatedly spoke in cryptic language that later proved accurate.

Although viewers have long known that Helaena is a dreamer, the characters appear to be none the wiser. Her brother Aegon writes her off as 'strange' while Alicent considers her daughter 'fragile'.

By contrast, when Alicent mentions Helaena's visions to Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6, the queen immediately realises that her half-sister is a dreamer who can see the future.

Could Helaena Help Rhaenyra?

Although Helaena remains a member of Team Green, her visions could inadvertently benefit Rhaenyra. In addition, the queen may have created the ideal situation to reach out to her half-sister.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5: How Did Tyland Lannister Survive the Gullet? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5: How Did Tyland Lannister Survive the Gullet?

In the episode 'Faceless Men', Rhaenyra learns that Helaena is pregnant and that she had 'dreamed' that Aemond is hiding in Harrenhal.

Rhaenyra decides to send Alicent to confront Aemond and promises to free both Alicent and Helaena once the task is done. However, Helaena will be left in Rhaenyra's care while Alicent leaves for Harrenhal.

With Helaena alone in King's Landing, Rhaenyra could finally attempt to reconnect with her half-sister and try to persuade her to work with Team Black.

This would make it easier to access Helaena's prophecies and anticipate what is coming next. One possible scenario is that Rhaenyra might even promise that Helaena's unborn child will be unharmed as long as she cooperates with the Blacks.

With Helaena's visions, Rhaenyra could identify possible betrayals and anticipate battles, helping to secure her position.

On the other hand, Helaena has shown herself to be one of the more unpredictable characters in the show. Whether she decides to cooperate or defy Rhaenyra, the dreamer is likely to keep viewers guessing.

Other Famous Dragon Dreamers

Helaena is far from the first Targaryen associated with prophetic dreams.

Perhaps the most famous dragon dreamer in history, Daenys Targaryen foresaw the Doom of Valyria approximately 12 years before it happened. Her vision convinced her father, Aenar Targaryen, to leave Valyria and settle on Dragonstone.

When the Doom destroyed the Valyrian Freehold, House Targaryen survived because they had already departed, laying the foundation for their eventual conquest of Westeros.

Without Daenys, there would likely have been no Targaryen dynasty.

Generations later, Daemon II Blackfyre inherited prophetic dreams but struggled to interpret them correctly. His visions convinced him that a dragon would rise again, prompting events that contributed to the Second Blackfyre Rebellion.

Like many dragon dreamers, his gift proved as dangerous as it was useful because prophecy often revealed possibilities rather than certainty.

Prince Daeron Targaryen, sometimes called Daeron the Drunken, also experienced prophetic dreams. This has been shown in the other 'Game of Thrones' prequel, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', where Daeron informs Dunk of his dream about the hedge knight with a dead dragon.

It is later followed by the joust that led to the death of Baelor Targaryen.

Why Helaena's Visions Matter

Season 3 has continued to emphasise that Helaena's dreams are not random observations but warnings that others frequently ignore. That pattern could become increasingly important as the Dance of the Dragons enters its deadliest phase, particularly if characters begin to take her visions more seriously.

Whether Helaena intentionally aids Rhaenyra or speaks truths that shape events around her, her role appears set to grow. In a war defined by dragons, swords and political ambition, the quiet queen who dreams of the future may hold one of the most valuable gifts in Westeros.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 is currently available for streaming on Sky Atlantic HD.