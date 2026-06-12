Taylor Swift attended the NBA Finals alongside sisters Alana Haim and Este Haim, as well as actress Mariska Hargitay. The group quickly caught fans' attention with their witty custom shirts.

Este wore a 'Knicole Kidman' shirt, Alana wore a 'Knickelback' shirt, while Swift and Hargitay wore a 'Stevie Knicks' shirt. All of the shirts were made by Alana herself.

As the 'Stevie Knicks' shirt went viral online, many fans also became curious about the women seated alongside Swift. Here's what to know about the Haim sisters and the story behind those viral shirts.

Haim: About the Rock Band

Haim is a rock band made up of three sisters: Este Haim (bass guitar, vocals), Danielle Haim (lead vocals, guitar, drums), and Alana Haim (guitar, vocals, keyboard).

The sisters were born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, California and grew up in a musical household. Their parents, Mordechai 'Moti' Haim and Donna Haim, bonded over their shared love of music, a passion passed on to their daughters.

The sisters began playing instruments at a young age. When Alana, the youngest sister, was just five years old, the family formed a band called 'Rockinhaim.' For years, the sisters toured with their parents, playing Motown and classic rock at street fairs and charity gigs.

Read more Inside the Haim Sisters' Wild Madison Square Garden Outing With Taylor Swift Inside the Haim Sisters' Wild Madison Square Garden Outing With Taylor Swift

The sisters originally formed Haim in 2007, but did not pursue it as a professional career for several years. After Danielle toured with Jenny Lewis and Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, they reformed in 2012.

Haim later became the first all-female rock band nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys. Some of the band's popular songs include 'The Wire' and 'Falling.'

Beyond music, Alana has also built an acting career. She made her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2021 film Licorice Pizza. She earned widespread acclaim for her performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Alana Haim on Making Swift's Shirt for the NBA Finals

Swift's 'Stevie Knicks' shirt was custom-made by Alana, who revealed to Vogue that creating shirts has become a creative outlet for her.

'I figured out how to screen print, and I have like a little setup at home. I have a Cricut, which is this precision vinyl and paper-cutting printer. It's hard to explain what a Cricut is. A lot of DIY people online love the Cricut, which is why I got it, and I cut the vinyl out, put it on a screen, and you buy some screen-printing paint, and you squeegee it on. I've been wanting to try out this puffy additive for a very long time, and I got to use a puff-paste effect on these shirts, which was really fun,' Alana said.

She also explained how the 'Stevie Knicks, 'Knickelback,' and 'Knicole Kidman' designs came to be.

'I got a text from Taylor that was really the text that you want to get as an amateur screen printer [Laughs.] She said, "I want to wear this shirt to the game, can you make it for me?" and I was like, "I thought you would never ask, this is my dream,"' she said.

Alana added that Swift played a role in coming up with the ideas.

👀 Check out who was in the building for NBA Finals history! pic.twitter.com/j30FQChZNv — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

'Whenever I start out a session with a friend, I go: "Let's talk about puns, let's talk about sizing," and [Swift] came up with Stevie Knicks. We were kind of going back and forth with these puns; we really just wanted to have fun, because we were so excited that we were going to the game, and I thought it would make people laugh, so we put them on shirts and all decided to wear them,' Alana said.

The Haim sisters have been friends with Swift for years. They attended her 25th birthday celebration in 2014 and were also present at her 32nd birthday party in 2021. Haim also opened for Swift during her Eras Tour in 2023 and collaborated on a song, 'No Body, No Crime.'