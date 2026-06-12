Dutch actress and West End star Vivian Panka has revealed she is too terrified to leave her accommodation after violent anti-imigration protest in Belfast forced producers to completely cancel the remaining run of the hit musical Mean Girls.

Panka, who made history as the first Black performer to portray the iconic role of Regina George full-time, described the city's current atmosphere as deeply frightening for people of colour.

Following consecutive nights of severe civil disorder that left multiple police officers injured and fires blazing in the streets, producers decided to scrap the production's entire multi-week stay at the Grand Opera House to protect the safety of the cast, crew, and theatregoers.

Mean Girls Star In Fear After Belfast Violence

As reported by the BBC, Panka shared her concerns in a distressing TikTok video after performances of the hit musical were cancelled amid ongoing civil unrest in Northern Ireland.

The actress revealed she has felt compelled to lock herself away in total isolation. Explaining that she has been keeping her blinds firmly shut to block out the chaotic scenes taking place outside, she opened them only slightly to document her safety concerns.

'I haven't left my house because I am scared to do so,' Panka stated, visibly shaken. 'People are saying and doing things that I completely don't agree with, and it's very scary to be here right now, especially as a person of colour. There were fires in the street.'

Read more 'Take Our Country Back' Posts Surge After North Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Violent Protests 'Take Our Country Back' Posts Surge After North Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Violent Protests

What Happened In Belfast?

According to reports, the wave of unrest that has gripped Belfast erupted on Tuesday, 9 June, following a brutal knife attack in north Belfast the previous evening.

The victim, 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie, remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries to his face, head, and back, including the loss of his left eye. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese national, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said there was no indication the attack was terrorism-related.

Stephen Ogilvie named locally as victim in brutal north Belfast knife attack.



Violent past:



-Wrecked a COVID screen, assaulted police



-Slapped a stroke victim hours after hospital release & attacked her partner.

Tragic attack,



Sources: Irish News & Newsletter court reports pic.twitter.com/B8C96h8SSu — Shadow (@ZioPoison) June 10, 2026

Graphic footage of the assault quickly spread online, sparking demonstrations that soon descended into widespread disorder and alleged racist attacks. Masked rioters set fire to buses, vehicles, and homes believed to be occupied by immigrants, forcing families to flee and leaving more than two dozen people homeless.

The violence escalated on Wednesday as rioters hurled petrol bombs, bricks and masonry at police, prompting officers to deploy water cannon, according to CNN. Twelve police officers were injured during the unrest, while 16 people were arrested.

Belfast Violence Forces Show Cancellation

The worsening unrest ultimately made it impossible for Mean Girls to continue its Belfast run. The musical had been scheduled to play at the Grand Opera House from 9 to 20 June as part of its first UK and Ireland tour.

However, due to the protest, producers cancelled the entire run. A spokesperson said: 'Given the uncertainty caused by the unrest in recent days, the producers of Mean Girls have taken the difficult decision to cancel the musical's run at the Grand Opera House.'

The theatre apologised to patrons and confirmed that all affected ticket holders would be contacted directly regarding refunds.

The cancellation has since sparked backlash from some disappointed fans, with cast members receiving criticism online. In response to the reaction, Panka urged people to consider the circumstances the company faces.

'I just really wanna ask people to think before they send me a DM,' she said. 'It's not our choice to not come in. It's a safety issue. And it's not just for us, it's for the audience, and it's for everyone who works at the theatre too.'