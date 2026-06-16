Joe Alwyn and actress Sarah Pidgeon have been photographed together multiple times in Brooklyn, New York City, in what appears to be a series of increasingly affectionate public outings, according to reports from Page Six.

Images published by the outlet show the pair kissing, hugging, and walking closely together during a weekend outing that stretched from day into night. The photographs capture them holding hands, smiling, and spending extended time together in public across the borough, with stops for drinks and relaxed walks through Brooklyn streets.

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Repeated Sightings Across Brooklyn

The latest images follow earlier reported sightings of Alwyn, 35, and Pidgeon, 29, in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighbourhood earlier in the week. Together, the appearances suggest more than a single encounter, with the pair reportedly seen together on multiple occasions over a short period in the same area of New York City.

In each instance, they were photographed in close proximity, often walking side by side and appearing comfortable in extended public outings. The repetition of sightings across consecutive days has become the central detail driving public attention.

Affection Captured in Public Photographs

During the most recent outing, both were dressed casually. Pidgeon wore a white tank top and jeans, while Alwyn wore a black T-shirt and jeans. The relaxed styling matched the informal nature of the day, which included walking through Brooklyn and spending time together outdoors.

Photographs showing physical affection, including kissing and embracing, have been the most widely circulated images from the outings, forming the basis of online speculation about the nature of their relationship.

No Comment or Confirmation

Neither Joe Alwyn nor Sarah Pidgeon has publicly commented on the photographs or reports, and there is no confirmation from either party regarding the status of their relationship.

Alwyn, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Taylor Swift until their split in 2023, has not addressed the recent sightings. Pidgeon, known for her roles in The Wilds and Tiny Beautiful Things, has also remained silent.

Online Reaction and Recurring Comparisons

On TikTok, reposts of the images and short clips from the outing have circulated across the platform, with users sharing edits referencing Taylor Swift's song Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version).

The 'clone' reference appearing in comment sections stems from the lyric 'your new girl is my clone', with users applying it to the Brooklyn images of Alwyn and Pidgeon in comparison-based discussions involving Swift's past relationship, often tied to perceived visual similarities such as their blonde appearance.

Swifties' reactions have been amplified online due to Alwyn's previous long-term relationship with Taylor Swift and renewed attention to lyrical themes from the track, which fans frequently associate with relationship breakups and perceived parallels in new public appearances. This combination has contributed to increased engagement across TikTok, where edits and comment threads have continued to circulate alongside the images.

Some TikTok comments included reactions such as 'your new girl is my clone', while others wrote 'Blonde hair? That's the only resemblance'. Additional comments included 'omg, no need to add "Taylor Swift's ex". he is Joe Alwyn' and 'you wouldn't know who he was if it wasn't for Taylor'.

Reported Developments

Based on reporting from Page Six, Alwyn and Pidgeon have been seen together multiple times in Brooklyn over recent days, including a weekend outing during which they were photographed displaying visible affection in public.

The repeated sightings and consistent proximity across different days form the basis of ongoing public interest, though neither individual has confirmed the nature of their relationship.