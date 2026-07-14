Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzy have quietly separated after 18 years of marriage. The comedy couple behind Your Mom's House ended their relationship within the past few months, but plan to keep working together as co-hosts. The Segura and Pazsitzy divorce news has emerged just as fans had begun asking why the pair had stopped appearing side by side on their flagship podcast.

The recent episodes of Your Mom's House, in which viewers were met with guest co-hosts and solo appearances instead of the long-familiar husband‑and‑wife double act. For starters, Segura and P. are not just stand‑ups with overlapping fanbases; they built an entire podcast network, YMH Studios, around their particular brand of married‑couple sparring. When that on‑air rapport suddenly disappeared, speculation began to circulate online that something more serious was going on off‑camera.

Tom Segura, Christina P. Divorce Confirmed, But Work Partnership Survives

According to the report, the divorce between Tom Segura and Christina P. is amicable and relatively recent. The couple are said to have separated 'within the last couple of months,' with no suggestion of public feuding or bitter rows.

A source summed up their relationship in unusually warm terms for a Hollywood separation: 'They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.' On the scale of celebrity break‑ups, this reads closer to a boardroom statement than a blow‑up.

Segura and P. married in 2008, long before either had a global streaming platform or a podcast empire. They went on to have two sons together, Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018. There is no claim of legal filings or a formal decree absolute at this stage, only that the pair have separated as a couple. Nothing is confirmed yet in terms of court paperwork, so any assumptions about the legal status of the divorce should be taken with a grain of salt.

Professionally, the picture appears far more settled. The same sources insist that Your Mom's House is not being shut down or rebranded. Despite the personal split, the plan is for Tom and Christina to continue co‑hosting the show, which is now in its 16th year and has evolved from a scrappy comedy podcast into the anchor of a full‑scale studio operation.

What The Tom Segura, Christina P. Divorce Means For Your Mom's House

YMH Studios has been one of the standout success stories of the podcast boom, built largely on the appeal of watching a married couple push each other further into gleefully uncomfortable territory. That dynamic has been so central to the brand that fans quickly picked up on their absence from joint episodes and began asking whether the relationship had turned into one long 'solo pod.'

Read more Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky Divorce: What We know About the Couple's Amicable Split After 18 Years Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky Divorce: What We know About the Couple's Amicable Split After 18 Years

In that sense, the Tom Segura, Christina P. divorce lands at an odd crossroads. On one hand, their decision to stay on as co‑hosts suggests a level of cooperation and mutual respect that many former couples struggle to maintain privately, let alone in front of a camera. On the other, it alters the basic premise that underpinned the show for more than a decade: husband and wife riffing unfiltered about their lives.

If they do carry on as promised, Your Mom's House will become something different by default, even if the name and format stay the same. The audience will know they are watching two divorced parents navigating a shared business rather than a married pair trading in‑jokes from the sofa. That knowledge colours every joke, every sideways glance, whether the hosts acknowledge it or not.

Away from the marriage, both careers are on an upward curve. The season two of Segura's short‑form series Bad Thoughts has just secured an Emmy nomination for outstanding short‑form comedy, drama, or variety series, a sign of how far he has travelled from club comic to prestige‑adjacent streaming figure. Christina P., meanwhile, has released two Netflix comedy specials and has moved into entrepreneurship with her own line, Christina P. Cosmetics, expanding her profile beyond stand‑up and podcasting.

For fans of the wider YMH universe, the split raises a quieter but still real question about how that network culture evolves when its founders are no longer a couple. YMH has long traded on a feeling of intimate access to a real marriage, quirks and all. With that marriage now formally ended, the operation begins to look more like a studio with two high‑profile executives who happen to share children and a history.

The report says it has reached out to representatives of both Tom and Christina for official comment, but has not yet received a response. Until they speak publicly, the only on‑the‑record information is that they have separated, intend to remain devoted to Ellis and Julian, and plan to keep fronting Your Mom's House together. Everything else, including whether that arrangement holds in the long term, remains untested.