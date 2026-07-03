Madonna has officially dropped her fifteenth album, Confessions II, and one track is already fueling speculation about its inspiration. Fans believe "Bizarre," a collaboration with DJ Martin Garrix, contains references to the singer's ex-husband, Sean Penn.

While the Grammy-winner doesn't name Penn directly in the song, she sings about a 'movie star' with 'deep blue eyes.' Another lyric has caught fans' attention: 'He drove way too fast / Shelby Cobra, wasn't meant to last.'

Madonna reportedly gifted Penn a Shelby when they married in 1985. Additionally, the actor auctioned off a Shelby Mustang in 2018. In the song, Madonna also reflects on a passionate but troubled relationship.

Listeners Connect Madonna's Song to Sean Penn

'Roll out the carpet for us but you won't share it / I guess you're threatened by me, you won't admit it / The little things that you did that made me want you / The fire was so intense,' she declares on the song.

She goes on to sing about leaving the relationship behind while acknowledging lingering resentment.

'I know I left you behind and you resent me / A thousand reasons why you could never have me / The thought of being with you is so indecent,' she sings.

While Madonna has not confirmed who inspired 'Bizarre,' the combination of the lyrics and the apparent Shelby reference has led many listeners to connect the song to her marriage to Penn.

Madonna and Sean Penn's Relationship

Madonna and Penn got married in 1985. Their marriage was widely known to be a turbulent one, with Madonna filing for divorce in 1987 before the marriage officially ended in 1989.

'There was no one direct incident leading up to this,' her rep told PEOPLE at the time. 'It was a series of cumulative pressures. There were many moments in their marriage when it was shaky, and Madonna was finally forced to face the reality of the situation — that they weren't happy together.'

There were allegations that Penn was abusive, but Madonna denied those claims. In a sworn statement in 2015, when the actor was accused of being abusive toward women by Lee Daniels, Madonna said: 'While we certainly had more than one heated argument . . . Sean has never struck me, 'tied me up,' or physically assaulted me.'

Madonna and Penn have remained friends since their split. In 2016, Madonna said she was 'still in love' with the actor and even offered to remarry him if he bid $150,000 (approximately £112,00) in a charity auction.

After Penn, Madonna was married to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. In 2022, during a Q&A on YouTube, Madonna was asked about a life decision that 'wasn't the best idea,' to which she responded, 'Getting married. Both times!'

About 'Confessions II'

Confessions II serves as a sequel to Madonna's 2005 hit album Confessions on a Dance Floor. For the album, she reunited with producer Stuart Price, who co-wrote and co-produced the 2005 album.

Madonna shared that she reached out to Price because she 'thought the world is in a very dark place and people need to dance.'

The album has 16 tracks and features collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter, Martin Garrix, and Madonna's eldest daughter Lola Leon.