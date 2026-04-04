An Arizona pastor with a growing online following has declared that 'the majority of women are not capable of responsible voting' and called for the repeal of the constitutional amendment that has guaranteed women the right to vote in the United States since 1920.

Dale Partridge, lead pastor at King's Way Bible Church in Prescott, Arizona, made the remarks in a video published on 3 April 2026 by Right Wing Watch, the monitoring project of People for the American Way. The clip, also shared via Right Wing Watch's X account, shows Partridge stating that 'one of America's biggest threats is white liberal women,' and asserting that this belief drives his call for the country to repeal the 19th Amendment.

The comments are the latest escalation in a months‑long campaign by Partridge, who in March 2026 announced a forthcoming book titled '19 Reasons to Repeal the 19th Amendment' and publicly declared his goal of seeing women's suffrage overturned within the next decade.

A Pastor's Pattern of Anti-Suffrage Statements

Partridge's 3 April 2026 statement did not come without precedent. In November 2024, he posted on X that 'in a Christian marriage, a wife should vote according to her husband's direction,' a post that drew international media coverage.

That same month, he wrote that 'nearly every legalised moral atrocity in the last 100 years was made possible by the female vote' and posted directly that the country should repeal the 19th Amendment, framing his argument not as hostility but as concern, saying 'I think we should repeal the 19th Amendment because I love America and American women and want to protect our nation from their suicidal empathy.'

The post, preserved on Partridge's X account, accumulated more than 150,000 views. In January 2026, Partridge published a video calling white liberal women 'the epitome of stupid,' according to the Roys Report, a Christian accountability publication that has tracked his statements since 2024. Sheila Wray Gregoire, author and speaker, told the Roys Report in response that Partridge 'hates women' and that peer-reviewed research from the University of Michigan and the journal Nature shows little measurable difference between genders in emotional reactivity.

In March 2026, Partridge appeared on pastor Joel Webbon's programme alongside Calvin Robinson, where he announced the forthcoming book and outlined his timeline. He stated his ambition to build enough public support over 'the next 10, 15 years' for 'a Supreme Court case repealing the 19th.' Robinson responded by calling the project 'some good Christian sexism,' and Partridge agreed. The full exchange was reported by Right Wing Watch on 18 March 2026.

The Constitutional Reality of Repealing Women's Suffrage

Partridge's stated legal strategy contains a fundamental error. The 19th Amendment is part of the United States Constitution, ratified on 18 August 1920 after Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it, crossing the three-fourths threshold required under Article V.

The Supreme Court cannot repeal or invalidate a constitutional amendment. The court's authority under judicial review extends to statutory law and executive action, not to provisions of the Constitution itself.

Repealing the 19th Amendment would require a proposal passed by two-thirds of both chambers of Congress, followed by ratification by legislatures in three-quarters of all 50 states, meaning 38 states would need to approve removal. Concerned Women for America, a conservative Christian advocacy group, described Partridge's proposal in a March 2026 commentary as 'lazy, provocative and politically illiterate,' and called a successful repeal 'a political impossibility.'

The only constitutional amendment ever repealed in American history was the 18th, which established Prohibition. Its repeal through the 21st Amendment in 1933 took 14 years and required a special ratifying convention process.

Partridge appeared unaware of this procedural distinction in his March 2026 remarks. 'If we can repeal Roe v. Wade, then I think we can overturn the 19th Amendment,' he said. Roe v. Wade was a Supreme Court decision, not a constitutional amendment. Its reversal in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in 2022 carried no constitutional amendment process.

Partridge's Background and the Broader 'Repeal the 19th' Movement

Partridge was born on 10 April 1985 and grew up in Southern California. Before entering ministry, he built and sold several businesses, delivered a TED Talk in 2015, and founded the philanthropic company Sevenly. He enrolled at Western Seminary in Portland, Oregon in 2018, earning a graduate certificate in theology.

He became lead pastor at King's Way Bible Church in Prescott, Arizona in 2023 and also runs Relearn.org and Reformation Seminary. He is married to Veronica, a Mexican American woman, with whom he has four children. In January 2026, he stated that interracial marriage is not the 'ideal,' including his own.

Back in the kitchen 2028 #RepealThe19th pic.twitter.com/bppIAqQCMF — The American White Nigga (@mrwienernigga92) February 14, 2026

His views on women's suffrage place him within a wider online movement. The hashtag #RepealThe19th has circulated persistently on X, and the argument has spread from anonymous accounts into the stated positions of identifiable figures including pastors, podcasters and far-right commentators.

Men who keep trumpeting #repealthe19th narratives are a bit delusional.



You’re not going to fix the excesses of the sexual revolution by recreating the oppressive conditions that birthed the sexual revolution in the first place. — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) March 17, 2026

The Brennan Center for Justice notes that even after the 19th Amendment's ratification, millions of women of colour faced discriminatory barriers to voting for decades, a reality the centre says illustrates why the protection has needed active enforcement rather than rollback. Author and commentator Jemar Tisby wrote in 2024 that Partridge's stance reflects how white Christian nationalism 'envisions not only a racial and ethnic hierarchy, but a gender hierarchy as well.'

Partridge has given no indication he intends to retract his statements, and with a book on the subject reportedly nearing publication, the debate he is deliberately seeding is unlikely to recede.