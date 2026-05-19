Lee Andrews' disappearance draws mounting speculation following Katie Price's increasingly alarming claims about her husband.

Katie Price fears something serious happened to her husband Lee Andrews, who is now reportedly missing for five days. 'Lee has been missing for three days,' Price said last Sunday. 'The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm, he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me.

'Lee was trying to get through the border at Hatta, this is so discombobulating, his location went off at 10.03pm on Wednesday night, that's the last contact anyone has had – his family and myself,' she added.

Katie Price Claims Lee Andrews Was Kidnapped

Price later claimed her husband was being held against his will. He allegedly told her that 'they're coming back for me' during their last FaceTime call, his hands restrained and a hood placed over his head. That's yet to be verified, but the Foreign Office has confirmed it is investigating a report involving similar circumstances, according to the Daily Star.

Price's fears over Andrews' safety received mixed responses, however, with some questioning the validity of her claims. This stems from what appears to be a social media post of the couple sharing a cheerful selfie on 10 May, days before she declared him missing.

Critics Mock Lee Andrews' Final Post Before His Disappearance

;Young married couple winning x Katie Price Don't find someone to grow old with find someone to stay young with x,' Andrews captioned the image in the post. It drew a wave of criticism, with one user alleging it was an AI-generated photo.

'Young? Hahahaha hahahaha that's so funny hahahaha, hey Lee have you bought Katie that Ferrari yet? #cashconverters,' another wrote.

Lee clapped back in the comments, validating the post. 'It's our honeymoon you idiot,' he responded. He also answered another critic who mocked about their age and financial capability, saying, 'Yes she has [the Ferrari].'

The couple was scheduled for a joint interview on Good Morning Britain on 12 May, but Andrews failed to appear. Price was initially annoyed by his husband's absence, stating that he made her "look like a d***" at the time.

One Rumour Alleges a Darker Reason for Andrews' Absence

Read more Missing Lee Andrews Drama: Katie Price's Husband Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping Claim Sparks Police Probe Missing Lee Andrews Drama: Katie Price's Husband Found Squatting in Dubai Villa After Reported Kidnapping Claim Sparks Police Probe

New reports have since surfaced, taking events into darker turns. 'Desperately devising a way out of this colossal mess he seems to have dug himself into,' Lee is allegedly under pressure over unrelated allegations from a former partner, according to The Sun.

Other reports claim he's currently 'squatting in a slightly run-down villa' to evade Herts police and Interpol, using only a burner phone for communication.

Price slammed critics who claim Andrew's reported disappearance is nothing more than a publicity stunt. Labelling the rumours "disgusting," she confirmed that Andrews is now officially reported missing to the Dubai and British embassies.

'I'm really upset and distressed that everyone thinks I'm in on this,' she said, per the Independent.

'Again everyone, this is not a publicity stunt,' she asserted. 'This is real, and anyone who thinks that I'm part of this is disgusting. At the end of the day, I'm now relying on the media to help me put out there that Lee is a missing person... If someone knows where he is, then please come to me or come to the newspapers, and we can find him.'