Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, walked off a red-carpet interview in Ibiza on Tuesday after a reporter at Desigual's 40th anniversary event pressed her about her estranged father.

The brief moment captured on video, which unfolded on 2 June, has since ricocheted across social media because Wilson has made it plain for years that she does not want the Musk relationship dragged back into public view.

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has diva reaction when asked about Tesla billionaire during red carpet interview https://t.co/tLGlmoASly — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 4, 2026

Wilson, 22, and Musk have been publicly estranged since 2020, when she came out as transgender and later legally changed her name, saying in court she did not wish to be related to her biological father 'in any way, shape or form.'

The interviewer's question was not just clumsy. It landed on a fault line that has already been drawn in public, repeatedly and at length.

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Elon Musk And The Ibiza Interview

The footage from the Desigual event shows the reporter asking Wilson, 'Your father, the best, no?', before repeating, 'Your father,' when she appeared confused and asked for clarification.

Wilson then answered, 'Okay,' and walked away. No further exchange was captured, and no official explanation has been given by Desigual or Wilson's representatives.

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender son storms off from interview after being asked about his father. pic.twitter.com/9piWpYpBml — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 3, 2026

The incident centred on an exchange in which questions were raised about Wilson's family background, a topic she appeared reluctant to discuss. The interaction quickly drew attention online, prompting a range of reactions from social media users.

Some viewed the questioning as unnecessarily intrusive, while others argued that public interest in her father's identity was an inevitable consequence of her family connection. The differing responses reflected the broader debate surrounding privacy and public interest, turning the red-carpet moment into a widely discussed topic.

Elon Musk And Their Public Rift

Wilson has spoken before about why she keeps her distance from Musk, and she has not wrapped it in diplomatic language. In a March 2025 interview with Teen Vogue, she called him 'a pathetic man-child' and said she did not care how much money he had or that he owned X, formerly Twitter.

She also said, 'The Nazi salute shit was insane,' after accusing him of making a straight-armed gesture during Donald Trump's celebratory parade.

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, speaks on going broke 3 years after disowning her father.



For most people, being the child of the world’s richest man should mean a life of endless luxury. But for Vivian Wilson, the 21-year-old estranged daughter of… pic.twitter.com/qTv8dc8BgM — Legit.ng | Leading the way (@legitngnews) September 3, 2025

Wilson also criticised Musk's role in the Trump era and said she felt compelled to denounce what she saw in the news, even when she would rather not be pulled into the argument at all. In a separate report, she said the same gesture was 'definitely a Nazi salute' and argued the crowd that cheered it should be condemned too. Whether one agrees with her politics or not, the intensity of her language leaves little room for ambiguity.

Elon Musk's trans daughter storms off red carpet after being asked about estranged fatherhttps://t.co/qxpkbVrBTR — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 4, 2026

Elon Musk's Shadow Still Follows Her

There is also an awkward truth sitting underneath the whole episode. Wilson is no longer a minor child defined entirely by family ties, but she is still introduced to the public by Musk's surname, which remains the easiest hook for headline writers and interviewers. She is trying to build a separate life while the world keeps trying to drag the old one back into the frame.

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson storms off mid-interview when asked about billionaire dad https://t.co/op1Pj0OhhR pic.twitter.com/S6DKNATpz1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2026

Musk himself has not been shy about speaking publicly on the subject either. In earlier comments reported elsewhere, he said Wilson had been 'killed by the woke mind virus' and claimed he had been 'tricked' into permitting puberty blockers and transition-related treatment.

Those remarks and Wilson's forceful rebuttals have made the estrangement one of the more bitter public family rifts associated with a billionaire in recent memory. The Desigual clip does not offer any fresh insights into the family fracture. It does something more ordinary and, in its own way, more revealing. It shows how quickly a glamorous event can turn into a small act of boundary-setting when a question lands badly, and the person being asked has already heard enough.