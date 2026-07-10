Rapper and actor Bad Bunny has secured a partial legal victory after the Puerto Rico Supreme Court dismissed major claims brought by his former girlfriend, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, in an ongoing dispute over the use of her voice in his music.

The latest development narrows the scope of the lawsuit by ruling that claims linked to the singer's 2017 track Pa Ti were filed too late. However, the legal battle is far from over, with other claims surviving and set to continue before a lower court.

Bad Bunny's Partial Legal Victory

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to 'affirm in part and reverse in part' the earlier dismissal of claims filed by De La Cruz Hernández, according to information obtained by TMZ.

A source with direct knowledge of the case told the outlet that all of the plaintiff's claims relating to Pa Ti had been dismissed as time-barred. In legal terms, this means the claims were brought outside the applicable filing deadline and cannot proceed.

The ruling marks a significant development in the long-running lawsuit, but it does not end the case altogether. According to the same source, some of De La Cruz Hernández's allegations survived the appeal and may now proceed beyond the early dismissal stage.

Those remaining claims will continue before the Puerto Rico Court of First Instance, where the case will move into the next phase of litigation.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández Allegations

The dispute centres on the phrase 'Bad Bunny, baby', which De La Cruz Hernández claims she recorded on her mobile phone in 2015 while in a bathroom.

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She later alleged that the distinctive recording of her voice was used without her permission in Bad Bunny's music. Her lawsuit, originally filed several years ago, sought legal action over the alleged unauthorised use of the recording.

Although the Puerto Rico Supreme Court dismissed claims connected specifically to Pa Ti, the phrase is also believed to appear in the track Dos Mil 16. As a result, the surviving portions of the lawsuit remain active.

The latest ruling does not determine whether those remaining claims have merit. Instead, it allows them to continue through the normal court process after surviving an early attempt to have them dismissed.

Remaining Bad Bunny Lawsuit Claims

While the dismissal of the Pa Ti claims represents an important legal victory for the Puerto Rican music star, the case itself has not been resolved.

The surviving allegations will now be litigated before the Puerto Rico Court of First Instance, where both parties will have the opportunity to present evidence and legal arguments.

The Supreme Court's decision focuses on procedural issues relating to the timing of certain claims rather than making a final determination on whether De La Cruz Hernández's allegations are valid.

As a result, the ongoing proceedings will continue to examine the remaining aspects of the dispute surrounding the use of the 'Bad Bunny, baby' recording.

Separate Voice Lawsuit

The lawsuit involving De La Cruz Hernández is not the only legal matter facing the Grammy-winning artist.

Earlier this year, another woman, Tainaly Serrano Rivera, filed a separate lawsuit alleging that Bad Bunny used recordings of her voice without authorisation.

According to the complaint, Serrano Rivera claims her voice appeared on the songs Solo de Mí and EoO without her consent.

That case is separate from the dispute involving De La Cruz Hernández and concerns different recordings and songs. Together, however, the lawsuits highlight the continuing legal scrutiny surrounding allegations of unauthorised voice recordings connected to the global music star.