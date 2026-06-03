American singer and dancer Cassie Ventura has confirmed in a sworn court declaration that she is now living outside the United States and has no intention of returning, according to legal filings submitted on 1 May 2026 in connection with an ongoing civil lawsuit in California.

The statement marks a notable development in the broader legal disputes involving the singer and her continued association in litigation linked to Sean Combs, also known professionally as Diddy, as questions over jurisdiction and residency take centre stage in the case.

Cassie Confirms Overseas Residence

In the court filing obtained by TMZ, Cassie states clearly that she resides outside the United States and does not intend to move back. The declaration also confirms she remains a United States citizen but is no longer a resident of California.

The filing was submitted as part of an ongoing civil case brought in California by former male escort Clayton Howard. Legal documents indicate the declaration was intended to clarify Cassie's current residential status, which has become relevant to jurisdictional considerations in the proceedings.

Cassie also noted in the filing that she is not a resident of California, reinforcing that her current base is overseas, although no specific country of residence was disclosed in the court documents.

Civil Lawsuit Filed in California

The declaration is tied to a civil lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, who has made allegations involving Cassie and Sean Combs. Howard claims he was engaged as a male escort in situations connected to what he described in court filings as so-called 'freak-offs,' which he alleges were linked to sexual exploitation and coercion.

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Howard further alleges that he suffered physical and psychological harm during these encounters and has also made claims involving exposure to a sexually transmitted infection. In addition, he has alleged that he fathered a pregnancy that ended in abortion, although these claims are contested within the ongoing legal filings.

Howard is also reported to have previously worked with prosecutors in Diddy's federal criminal proceedings, placing him within a wider network of witnesses and individuals connected to related legal investigations.

Cassie Disputes Claims in Ongoing Legal Response

Cassie has denied the allegations through formal legal responses submitted in court. Her filings challenge the claims made by Howard and address several of the assertions raised in the civil complaint.

In her response, Cassie also references an alleged message sent by Howard in 2023 to her husband, Alex Fine. The message, as described in court documents, reportedly expressed support for Cassie following her earlier public allegations against Sean Combs and referred to her credibility and experience during the period in question.

The inclusion of the alleged message is presented as part of Cassie's legal defence, aimed at contextualising Howard's prior communications and statements.

Residency and Jurisdiction at the Centre of Proceedings

Cassie's declaration also emphasises practical considerations regarding legal proceedings. She stated that it would be easier for her to attend court matters in New York, where her legal representatives are based, rather than in California, where the current lawsuit has been filed.

Her legal team has used the declaration to clarify jurisdictional issues, particularly as the case continues to move through California courts despite her stated overseas residence.

The filing confirms she is still a United States citizen but distinguishes her current living situation from any official residency in the state of California.

Background Settlements Linked to Diddy Case History

The broader legal context surrounding Cassie and Sean Combs includes previous financial settlements reported in earlier proceedings. Cassie is understood to have reached a settlement of approximately $20 million (roughly £14.9 million) with Diddy in relation to prior allegations.

Separately, an additional settlement of around $10 million (around £7.4 million) has been reported involving the InterContinental Los Angeles Century Hotel, where earlier allegations involving Combs were publicly documented.

These settlements form part of the wider backdrop to ongoing civil litigation and related claims that continue to attract legal and public scrutiny.