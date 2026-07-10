Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti has confirmed that her son was among a group of children involved in starting a seven-acre brush fire in Southern California, breaking her silence after reports linked her family to the incident.

The reality TV personality addressed the matter publicly on social media, apologising to her community and revealing that her son will face consequences despite authorities deciding not to pursue criminal charges. Fortunately, the Ladera Ranch fire caused no injuries or significant property damage, but Pedranti said it has become a defining lesson for her family.

Pedranti's Son's Involvement in Ladera Ranch Fire

The RHOC star shared a statement on her Instagram Stories shortly after speculation spread online about her son's alleged involvement in Tuesday's brush fire in the hills of Ladera Ranch, California.

Jennifer Pedranti confirmed that her son and several other children were responsible for starting the blaze. She said she and her former husband, Will Pedranti, were taking the situation seriously and wanted to address the rumours directly.

In her statement, Pedranti apologised to members of the local community and described the incident as 'a tough learning moment for our son and our family.'

She also stressed that nobody was injured and that the fire did not result in any serious damage to homes or other property, offering reassurance to concerned residents following the wildfire scare.

Why No Criminal Charges Were Filed

Although Jennifer Pedranti acknowledged her son's role in the Southern California brush fire, no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

According to law enforcement sources, the outcome is consistent with how authorities typically handle juvenile fire-setting cases when no injuries occur and there is no significant property damage. Rather than pursuing criminal charges, officials often require minors to complete fire safety education programmes designed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Pedranti said her son will attend a fire safety course and added that there will also be additional consequences at home. She did not elaborate on the disciplinary measures but made clear that the family is treating the matter seriously.

Firefighters Quickly Contain Blaze

The brush fire broke out on Tuesday in the hills of Ladera Ranch and burned approximately seven acres before firefighters brought it under control.

Pedranti thanked the firefighters and police officers who responded, saying they handled the situation professionally and used the opportunity to educate the children involved about the dangers of fire.

She said the emergency responders taught the boys a lesson they would never forget, highlighting the educational approach taken alongside the formal fire safety course.

The swift response ensured the fire did not spread further, preventing injuries and limiting damage to the surrounding area.

Jennifer Pedranti's Family and Ties to Ladera Ranch

Pedranti and her children previously lived in the Ladera Ranch community before relocating about a year ago.

The RHOC personality shares five children with her ex-husband, Will Pedranti. Their family includes sons Harrison, Dawson, Greyson and Dominic, as well as daughter Everleigh.

While confirming that one of her sons was involved in starting the seven-acre brush fire, Pedranti did not disclose which child was responsible.

Her decision to address the incident publicly comes as the story continues to attract attention from RHOC fans and local residents alike. By acknowledging what happened, apologising to the community and outlining the consequences her son will face, Pedranti has provided the clearest account yet of the incident while authorities maintain that no criminal charges are expected.