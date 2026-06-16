SpaceX is facing a substantial lawsuit from homeowners in South Texas who say test flights of its Starship rocket have damaged their properties. Approximately 80 residents in Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista filed the complaint in federal court on 30 April, alleging that sonic booms, vibrations and intense acoustic energy from launches have caused widespread structural harm to dozens of homes.

Homeowners Report Cracked Walls and Shifting Foundations

As per My RGV, the suit covers 11 fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy test flights carried out between April 2023 and October 2025, along with earlier static engine tests. Plaintiffs claim these operations subjected their homes to repeated damaging events, including overpressure waves capable of cracking walls, shattering windows, warping floors and shifting foundations.

Additional issues reported as per Space News include ruptured water lines that led to mould and doors which no longer close correctly. Homes are located between five and 15 miles (eight to 24 km) from the Starbase pads at Boca Chica. Measurements from one launch recorded peak noise levels above 110 decibels at distances up to 21.7 miles (35 kilometres), levels where structural damage becomes possible.

The Super Heavy booster features 33 Raptor engines generating roughly 16.7 million pounds (7.57 million kg) of thrust. This scale of operation has raised questions about cumulative effects on structures over multiple tests.

Sonic Booms Measured at Damaging Levels

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The complaint suggests one Starship launch produces acoustic energy comparable to several traditional heavy-lift rockets. One homeowner in Port Isabel, less than six miles 9.6 km) from the launch site, told Reuters reporters that repairs to her cracked foundation were estimated at $100,000 (£74,600). This figure exceeds half the value of her property.

She added: 'They're wanting to get to Mars. But what about us that are here? I'm here now. And nobody is thinking about us.' On X, the Texas Tribune reported that the group of 80 South Texas plaintiffs are suing Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, alleging its rocket testing caused "massive" sonic booms that damaged their houses repeatedly over a two-year period.

A group of 80 South Texas plaintiffs are suing Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, alleging its rocket testing caused “massive” sonic booms that damaged their houses repeatedly over a two-year period. https://t.co/CEsRwhMXIQ — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) May 2, 2026

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified economic and non-economic damages through claims of negligence, gross negligence and trespass. They argue that SpaceX proceeded with the experimental programme despite potential risks to nearby communities and failed to adequately study the impacts.

The company has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court and no hearings are currently scheduled. SpaceX has declined to comment on the specific allegations.

Local Tensions Rise Despite Economic Boost

Accounts from affected residents have included details of cabinets sitting unevenly and flooring affected by water damage following certain launches. The case comes as SpaceX pushes forward with its Starship development at the expanding Starbase facility. The site's growth has created thousands of jobs and boosted tourism revenue in the Rio Grande Valley.

Some residents attribute part of this rise to the aerospace industry while others highlight the costs of repairs from launch effects. The influx of activity has supported local businesses.

Residents in the affected areas have long voiced concerns about the impact of increasingly powerful rocket operations on their quality of life and property. The lawsuit seeks to address these issues under federal law governing commercial space launches.