KATSEYE member Manon has told fans she is in 'positive conversations' with her label about her future in the group, after quietly removing KATSEYE from her Instagram bio just weeks before their Coachella debut and the release of new single Pinky Up. The Swiss-Ghanaian singer, who first gained global attention on Netflix's Pop Star Academy, posted the update on her Weverse account, attempting to address mounting speculation over her status following a recent hiatus.

Manon announced on 20 February that she would temporarily step back from KATSEYE to focus on her health and wellbeing. The group was assembled through Pop Star Academy and later signed to the joint Hybe x Geffen project, known by fans as HxG. At the time, both the group and management described her decision as a short break, heavily implying a reunion 'when the time is right.' Manon, who rapidly became a fan favourite and a central figure in KATSEYE's music videos, has since been largely absent from public group activity while the remaining members continued scheduled promotions.

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Manon's KATSEYE Update Leaves Fans Reading Between The Lines

In her new Weverse note, addressed 'to my supporters,' Manon kept her message brief but carefully worded as she thanked fans for standing by her during the hiatus.

'Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I'm really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time,' she wrote.

She then shifted to the subject that has preoccupied KATSEYE's fanbase.

'HxG and I are having positive conversations, and I feel supported. I'm happy, and I'm healthy. I'll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.'

Manon shares new statement via Weverse.



“Thank you so much for all the love and support you've been sending my way. I'm really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time. HxG and I are having positive conversations and I feel supported. I'm happy… pic.twitter.com/RpsNnAokHc — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) April 2, 2026

Those phrases, 'positive conversations' and 'I feel supported', immediately became the focus for Eyekons, as KATSEYE fans are known. Some took them as a hopeful sign that discussions about her return are going well and that she could rejoin in time for the group's Coachella set and the Pinky Up campaign. Others took a more wary view, arguing that the same language often appears when an artist is negotiating a calm, low‑conflict exit.

So far there is no formal announcement from Hybe x Geffen about Manon's longer term status. Her statement does not confirm that she is coming back, nor does it explicitly say she is leaving. Until the label or the group provides more detail, any reading of those 'positive conversations' is speculation and should be treated with caution.

The gaps in what she chose to say have also drawn attention. Manon's message makes no mention of the other KATSEYE members, despite the united tone of earlier group statements. No further details on the reason are available.

Scrubbed Bio And Solo Statement Put KATSEYE Future In Question

The timing of Manon's update has added to the sense of uncertainty around KATSEYE. The Weverse post appeared shortly after fans spotted that she had removed 'KATSEYE' from her Instagram bio. It is a small but symbolically loaded change in a tightly managed pop landscape, where social media edits are often interpreted as signals of shifting line‑ups.

At the same time, supporters have noticed that Manon is missing from the rollout for Pinky Up. Fans point out that she does not appear in newly circulated visuals for the single and has not been part of advance online promotion. Taken together with the bio change, those details have intensified debate over whether her hiatus is still genuinely temporary.

bet it goes like this

PINKY UP MV Teaser 1

OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT APRIL 9 | 9AM PT



pre-save PINKY UP: https://t.co/KIifhJPoCq#KATSEYE_PINKYUP #KATSEYE #PINKYUP pic.twitter.com/frzaj9L1Uh — KATSEYE (@katseyeworld) April 2, 2026

That sits awkwardly alongside the original hiatus announcement, which presented a solid front and publicly underlined the internal support around her decision.

'After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,' the statement said.

'We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.'

Since then, however, the other KATSEYE members have stayed publicly quiet about Manon. There have been no recent group livestreams including her, no visible back‑and‑forth on social media between her and the others, and no fresh official attempt to cool rumours of a split. The earlier line about being 'committed to showing up for one another' now has to be weighed against her separate statement and her stripped‑back online presence.

Confirmed facts remain limited at this stage. Manon is on a temporary hiatus, states she is 'happy' and 'healthy,' and is in 'positive conversations' with Hybe x Geffen. KATSEYE promotes publicly as a five-member group ahead of Coachella and Pinky Up, with no visible involvement from Manon. No further details on her status have been officially verified.