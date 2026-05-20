Once one of Disney Channel's most recognisable faces, Selena Gomez is making headlines - but this time far from her family-friendly beginnings. The multi-hyphenate star is reportedly stepping into one of the boldest roles of her career, an 'X-rated' feature film directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brady Corbet, alongside acting heavyweights Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

The project, still untitled but rumoured to be called The Origin of the World, has already triggered intense curiosity across Hollywood and online film communities.

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A Radical Shift From Disney Stardom

For audiences who grew up watching Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, the casting represents an evolution.

After transitioning into music and more mature acting roles, most recently in Only Murders in the Building and the Oscar-nominated Emilia Pérez, the actress is now linked to what is described as one of the most provocative mainstream film projects in years.

According to reports, the film is being developed by Brady Corbet, known for ambitious, genre-defying cinema such as The Brutalist. His next project reportedly pushes boundaries both in scale and subject matter, with Corbet himself previously referring to it as an 'X-rated feature.'

Inside the Mystery Film Everyone is Talking About

Despite the explosive label, details remain tightly guarded. Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett had unintentionally spilled being cast in the film, saying while at a masterclass at Cannes Film Festival, that she was 'about to work with Brady Corbet on a film,' per Variety.

What is known is that the film is expected to span more than a century of story timeline, stretching from the 19th century to the present day, while focusing primarily on the 1970s. Reports also suggest the screenplay is unusually large, at around 200 pages, and the production may involve a lengthy shoot and experimental filmmaking techniques, including rare large-format cameras.

'The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it's just predominantly focused on the '70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,' the 37-year-old director said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November.

While 'X-rated' has fueled much of the public reaction, it is important to note that this is a descriptive term used by the director in interviews rather than an official rating classification. Still, the framing alone has been enough to generate widespread speculation about the film's explicit or boundary-pushing content.

A Star-Studded, Unexpected Ensemble

Perhaps even more surprising than Gomez's involvement is the cast surrounding her. The project reportedly unites her with Cate Blanchett, alongside Michael Fassbender, who is known for his intense dramatic performance.

The combination of these three names, each from vastly different career trajectories, has fueled intrigue over what kind of story could justify such an unconventional ensemble.

The reported casting has sparked discussion among critics, as Gomez represents a massive pop culture following, while Blanchett is widely associated with prestige cinema and award-winning dramatic work. Fassbender, meanwhile, has built a reputation through psychologically intense performances in films such as Shame and Steve Jobs.

Together, the trio represents an unusual blend of mainstream celebrity, arthouse credibility, and dramatic intensity, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the still-secretive production.