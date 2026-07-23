Republican Rep. Nancy Mace tore into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he urged the US federal government to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mace, a Republican congresswoman from South Carolina, made the remarks during the 23 July episode of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' which focused on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu to be arrested if he visits New York for the UN General Assembly. The episode featured Mace and other panellists debating whether Mamdani's comments were a serious legal position or political theatre.

Mace called Mamdani's position 'extraordinarily stupid' and questioned how Jewish voters had supported him.

'How many Jews voted for Mamdani?' Mace said. 'How self-loathing are they?'

She then turned to Mamdani's background and role as mayor, saying: 'I'm just so perplexed by this guy coming to America eight years ago from Kampala and all of a sudden he's sitting around trying to be President of the United States. He's mayor. Go pick up trash.'

Read more Why Zohran Mamdani Wants US To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if He Visits America Why Zohran Mamdani Wants US To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if He Visits America

Mamdani Says Netanyahu Is 'Not Welcome' in New York

The backlash came after Mamdani described Netanyahu as a 'war criminal' and said the Israeli leader was 'not welcome in New York City.'

Mamdani had earlier said his administration was reviewing whether New York could act on the ICC warrant if Netanyahu attended the UN General Assembly in September.

He later acknowledged that city lawyers concluded the NYPD lacked the independent authority to enforce an international warrant against a visiting head of state.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

In a video statement, Mamdani instead called on the federal government to execute the ICC warrant, arguing that the US should not give Netanyahu protection from international accountability. The issue has quickly become a flashpoint in US politics, where support for Israel remains a dividing line inside both major parties.

John Fetterman Calls Mamdani a 'Clown'

Mace was not the only lawmaker to attack Mamdani. Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat and strong supporter of Israel, also condemned the mayor during an appearance on Fox News' 'Hannity.' Fox promoted the segment as Fetterman saying Mamdani had 'no right' as mayor to call for Netanyahu's arrest.

Sen. John Fetterman tells Zohran Mamdani to "fix a pothole," blasting the NYC mayoral candidate for weighing in on foreign policy:



“Now you have the mayor of a city. You’re a mayor, dude. You’re a mayor. You can fix a pothole. You can take out the trash. But you can’t order… pic.twitter.com/5C7GWnggzL — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) July 23, 2026

'You're a mayor, dude. You're a mayor,' Fetterman said. 'You can fix a pothole. You can take out the trash. But you can't order people to arrest anybody.'

He repeatedly called Mamdani a 'clown' and accused him of appealing to the political fringe. Fetterman also argued that Mamdani had no power to declare Netanyahu unwelcome in New York, comparing it to him telling Mamdani he could not enter Pennsylvania.

Arrest Call Exposes Bigger Political Split

The dispute shows how sharply Israel and Palestine continue to divide US politics. To Mamdani and his supporters, the ICC warrant represents a test of whether powerful leaders can be held accountable for alleged war crimes.

Meanwhile, critics like Mace and Fetterman think the mayor's intervention looks like overreach from a local official with no control over federal foreign policy.

The legal question appears settled for now: New York City cannot independently arrest Netanyahu. The political fight, however, is far from over.