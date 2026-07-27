Diplomatic spats on social media are nothing new.

But it is rare for one government to call out another by name, attach its own hashtag, and rack up nearly two million views.

That is exactly what happened this weekend between Washington and Paris.

The row erupted after a UN procedural vote that most people had never heard of — one that quickly turned into a public transatlantic slanging match.

Within hours, the French mission's post had gone viral, drawing praise, fury and everything in between.

Why France Accused the US of Standing With North Korea and Russia

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The dispute began after the US Mission to the UN shared a video of Ambassador Jeff Bartos delivering a blistering critique of Volker Türk's leadership of the UN's human rights office.

'Look at the record. Mr. Turk has condemned free democracies, including the United States, UK, France, Australia, Italy, and more than any other country, Israel,' Bartos said.

'But when it comes to the aggressive human rights abuses of the authoritarian regime in Havana... his office has spent its time calling on the United States to lift sanctions on this oppressive communist regime.'

Bartos also accused Türk of staying silent for twelve days over Iran's crackdown on its own citizens while swiftly condemning US efforts to stop Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

He said the UN's human rights apparatus 'has been losing legitimacy for decades' and that Türk had 'guided it to its deathbed,' warning that reappointing him 'will kick the bucket.'

France's mission in Geneva reposted the clip and hit back directly: 'The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali and Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it. #AmericaAlone.'

The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it.#AmericaAlone https://t.co/GLNMsYEH9n pic.twitter.com/UTVvljTMeO — France ONU Genève 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@FranceONUGeneve) July 25, 2026

Why Critics Say the US Is Increasingly Isolated

Political commentator and attorney Aaron Parnas called the exchange a landmark moment.

'Something really significant just happened. An official French government account says that America now stands alone,' he said, quoting the French post, which had reached 1.7 million views at the time of writing.

Parnas explained that the underlying vote extended Türk's mandate as UN human rights chief for a further term, from 12 October 2026 until 11 October 2030.

Some 144 countries voted in favour, 13 abstained, and just 10 voted against, among them the US, Israel, Russia, Argentina, Nicaragua, Mali, North Korea, Burkina Faso and Trinidad and Tobago.

He called it 'very significant' that an official French government account was the one drawing attention to that particular lineup of countries opposing the extension.

How Social Media Reacted to the France Versus US Row

Reaction split sharply along ideological lines.

Some users defended France's post outright, while others noted the irony of Nicaragua and North Korea being cited as unlikely company for the US given their own records on elections and civil liberties.

A larger group turned the criticism back on Paris itself, accusing France of hypocrisy over its colonial history and arguing it had no standing to lecture anyone on human rights.

Several commenters dismissed the whole premise, insisting the US has 'never been a beacon of human rights' and had always acted in its own strategic interest.

Others sided firmly with Washington, praising the vote against Türk and describing the UN human rights system as having lost credibility long ago.

A number went further still, calling for the UN to be defunded or abolished entirely.

US representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, dismissed the French post as 'disappointing' but 'not surprising.'

He added that it was 'how France deflects on its shameful vote to coddle some of the worst human rights abusers.'

It is disappointing – though not surprising – that this is how France deflects on its shameful vote to coddle some of the worst human rights abusers.



France voted for someone who has been lecturing, free, sovereign democracies like the United States, the UK, and Israel, while… https://t.co/m6zxE95d5l — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) July 26, 2026

What Happens Next

Neither side shows any sign of backing down and the row looks set to rumble on well beyond this week's headlines.

For now, it stands as a rare instance of two allied governments trading insults in full public view, rather than behind closed diplomatic doors.