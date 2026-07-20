Democratic Senator John Fetterman has publicly told New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to 'sit down' after the mayor said he was examining whether NYC had any legal authority to act on the ICC warrant if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking during a television interview, Fetterman urged Mamadani to stop pursuing the idea, saying that the mayor had no authority to arrest a foreign head of government.

The dispute highlights growing divisions among Democrats over Israel, the war in Gaza, and how the United States should respond to international legal actions involving foreign leaders.

The Pennsylvania senator also criticised Mamdani for focusing on an issue that he believes falls outside the responsibilities of a New York City mayor, adding that the US does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

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'Obviously, America's not even part of that corrupt court, and so he's just a clown to even say that. So he won't try that,' Fetterman said on Sunday during an interview on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures.

'And now, just sit down and focus on the problems that they have in New York. That's really not your purview,' he continued.

Mamdani Defends His Position

Mayor Mamdani has maintained that his administration is examining whether any legal options exist if Netanyahu travels to New York in September for the UN General Assembly. He said city lawyers are reviewing the issue and stressed that any action would have to comply with the law.

The mayor's comments follow an arrest warrant issued by the ICC in 2024 for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza. Israel has rejected the allegations, while the United States is not a member of the ICC and does not accept the court's authority over American or Israeli officials.

'We're not talking about a personal assessment of Benjamin Netanyahu,' Mamdani said during an interview on Saturday's episode of the New York Times' The Interview podcast. 'We're talking about the International Criminal Court and the fact that they have a warrant out for this prime minister's arrest, and I think it's important to talk about the weight that that has as a charge and that also, as the mayor of New York City, I'll be following the laws of New York City.'

Political Backlash Grows

Fetterman was not alone in condemning the proposal. Several political figures argued that Mamdani's remarks could damage New York City's international standing and create unnecessary diplomatic tensions.

Critics also questioned whether local authorities could legally detain a visiting foreign leader who is attending UN events, particularly given questions surrounding diplomatic protections, The New York Post reported.

Mamdani, however, has stood by his comments. He said that the issue was not based on his personal view of Netanyahu but on the ICC's arrest warrant.

'I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years,' he told the podcast host.

Israeli officials have also rejected the proposal. Netanyahu has accused Mamdani of siding with Hamas, an allegation the mayor has denied.

Mamdani has repeatedly said that he condemns Hamas while also criticising Israel's military campaign in Gaza. He argues that support for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel should not be viewed as support for terrorism.