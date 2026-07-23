New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani acknowledged on Tuesday that local authorities lack the legal power to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his planned visit to New York in September, despite publicly labelling him a war criminal.

The admission marks a pivotal clarification after Mamdani pledged during his mayoral campaign last year to detain Netanyahu upon arrival, with city lawyers having spent the past week assessing every available legal avenue.

Addressing the public in a video posted to social media, Mamdani insisted that while the city thoroughly reviewed applicable laws regarding the International Criminal Court arrest warrant, City Hall cannot independently execute the detention. Instead, the mayor urged federal authorities to execute the international warrant when the Israeli leader arrives for the United Nations General Assembly.

In his statement, Mamdani described Netanyahu as 'a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide', maintaining that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in 2024 for alleged war crimes remains fully justified. He stressed that Netanyahu is 'not welcome in New York City', adding that he believes the Israeli prime minister belongs in the Hague.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Legal Boundaries Surrounding the Zohran Mamdani ICC Warrant Pledge

According to official statements, municipal legal teams conducted a detailed review of city and state statutes to evaluate whether local law enforcement could act on the international mandate.

The administration concluded that municipal police officers have no independent legal standing to enforce directives from the Hague tribunal, a body the United States government does not officially recognise.

Mamdani explained that while New York City remains legally powerless in this jurisdiction, federal agencies possess the required authority should the federal administration choose to join the international court effort.

The statement highlights the sharp divide between local political aspirations and federal diplomatic realities surrounding foreign heads of government visiting international summits.

Because the United Nations headquarters in New York operates under special international protocols, foreign dignitaries travelling on official diplomatic business are generally shielded by federal treaties and sovereign immunity provisions.

Consequently, any attempt by local law enforcement to execute foreign warrants without express permission from Washington would trigger severe legal conflicts between city officials and federal departments.

ICYMI, There is/was never a genocide in Gaza. The opposite actually, one side (Israel) vaccinating, feeding, helping with all services (medical, drinking water, power) while taking extraordinary steps to protect civilians in the worst urban warfare scenario arguably ever seen and… https://t.co/hcR4gDv8Mu — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) July 22, 2026

Political Backlash Following the Zohran Mamdani Netanyahu Warrant Call

The mayor's public stance immediately drew a sharp rebuke from Donald Trump, who insisted in a social media post that Netanyahu will not be arrested on United States soil under any circumstances.

Read more Israel's UN Ambassador Tells Mamdani 'You Should Be Arrested' Over Netanyahu Threat: 'You Can't Stop Him' Israel's UN Ambassador Tells Mamdani 'You Should Be Arrested' Over Netanyahu Threat: 'You Can't Stop Him'

Defending the Israeli leader, Trump stated that Netanyahu is actively fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, asserting that the only figures who should face arrest are those who led Iran into an unprecedented spiral of death and destruction.

The president framed the mayor's calls as an overreach that directly undermines broader national security interests and foreign policy commitments in the region.

For his part, Netanyahu appeared unfazed by the public declarations coming out of City Hall, telling reporters he was simply 'not concerned' about the remarks made by the mayor.

Just 13 hours after Mamdani posted his video declaring him a war criminal, Netanyahu reposted a statement on X by military analyst John Spencer insisting that 'there is or was never a genocide in Gaza'.

The reposted statement argued that Israel had taken extraordinary steps to protect civilians while providing aid and services, adding a further layer of digital confrontation to the unfolding diplomatic clash ahead of the September gathering.