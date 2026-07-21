Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon has fired back at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his threat to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring that the Israeli prime minister will come to New York and 'there is nothing you can do to stop him.'

Danon delivered the sharp rebuke at the UN General Assembly after Mamdani said he was exploring whether New York City could arrest Netanyahu if he attends the United Nations General Assembly in September.

'The person who should be arrested is not Netanyahu, it's you, Mr Mamdani,' Danon said, accusing the mayor of siding with Israel's enemies. He dismissed Mamdani's threat as 'empty' and said there was 'no legal basis' for such an arrest.

Why Mamdani's latest threat to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu is pure political theater?



Watch my remarks at the UN General Assembly: pic.twitter.com/QPQO5K0eY6 — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 20, 2026

'Netanyahu will come to New York,' Danon said. 'He will stand at this very podium. And there is nothing you can do to stop him.'

Mamdani Says He Is Reviewing Legal Options

Mamdani has argued that the ICC warrant against Netanyahu should be taken seriously. In an interview published over the weekend, the mayor said his administration was in 'active conversation' with New York City's Law Department about whether he had the authority to act if Netanyahu entered the city.

'Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do,' Mamdani said, adding that his administration would not 'write our own laws' to reach that outcome.

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During his campaign, Mamdani had pledged to direct the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli leader visited the city, citing the International Criminal Court warrant issued in 2024.

Why the Arrest Threat Faces Legal Obstacles

The ICC warrant accused Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the war in Gaza. Both men have denied wrongdoing, and Israel has rejected the court's authority.

Danon and US officials argue that Mamdani's threat cannot be enforced because the United States is not a member of the ICC. The US has never accepted the court's jurisdiction under the Rome Statute. That makes any attempt by a local mayor to enforce an ICC warrant legally fraught, especially when the target is a foreign head of government travelling to the UN.

Danon also pointed to the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement, arguing that world leaders travelling to the United Nations receive protections that local officials cannot override.

Trump Says Arrest 'Will Not Happen'

Donald Trump also rejected Mamdani's threat, writing that Netanyahu would not be arrested 'in any way, shape, or form' while in the United States.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz made a similar argument, saying federal authority would override any local attempt to detain Netanyahu. For Israel and the Trump administration, the issue is not only legal but political. They have accused Mamdani of staging a confrontation to appeal to his supporters and distract from problems in New York.

Mamdani has repeatedly criticised Israel's war in Gaza and described Netanyahu as a war criminal. He has also said Netanyahu 'belongs in The Hague,' where the ICC is based.

Danon, however, framed the mayor's comments as an attack on Israel rather than a defence of international law. The clash sets up a dramatic test ahead of the UN General Assembly, where Netanyahu is expected to address world leaders.

Whether Mamdani can do anything legally remains doubtful. But politically, the fight has already begun.