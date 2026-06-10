Brad Pitt has been dealt another public and personal blow after documents showed that his daughter Zahara, 21, has asked a court to legally change her surname from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie.

A hearing is now scheduled for 28 September, marking the latest turn in a family rift that has played out in legal filings and in the children's increasingly visible choice to distance themselves from their father's last name.

Zahara is not the first of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to move away from the surname. What looks at first like a simple administrative step has become, in the eyes of those watching this long-running family story, something far more loaded.

The new filing follows years of quiet but telling shifts, from public introductions without the Pitt name to more formal legal requests as the children have become adults.

A Family Rift That Keeps Deepening

According to documents cited by Page Six on Tuesday, Zahara's request was filed in court this week, seeking to change her name to Zahara Jolie.

The report said the move has already been linked by one source to what they described as a 'deliberate alienation campaign,' adding that it was 'sad to see one parent successfully alienate' the children from the other. That claim is not independently verified, but it reflects the tone of the reaction surrounding the filing.

Brad Pitt, now 62, and Angelina Jolie, 51, were not immediately available for comment through representatives.

Zahara's legal step follows a pattern that has become hard to ignore. Back in 2023, during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, she introduced herself as 'Zahara Marley Jolie.' At the time, she was 18. The detail mattered then, and it matters now because it showed the surname change was not a sudden gesture, but part of a longer retreat from Pitt's name.

The college graduate used the same version of her name again in May, when she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and did not use her father's surname. Small choices can speak loudly in families that live under a microscope. This one has been speaking for some time.

Name Change Follows Earlier Family Moves

Zahara is the third of the couple's children to take formal or public steps away from Pitt's last name. Shiloh was the first to legally drop it after turning 18 in May 2024. Maddox later filed the same request in May 2026, listing the reason simply as 'personal.' Vivienne, meanwhile, opted not to use Pitt's surname while working on The Outsiders in 2024.

The family picture is larger than the surname dispute, of course. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also share twins Knox and Vivienne, both 17, as well as Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Shiloh, 20, and Zahara, 21. But the children's repeated decision to remove Pitt from their public identities has made one thing plain enough. Whatever happens behind closed doors, they are making their own statement in full view.

There is also the long shadow of the couple's separation. Pitt and Jolie began dating in 2005 and married in 2014. They split in 2016 after two years of marriage, following what reports described as an incident on a private jet in which Pitt allegedly became verbally abusive and physical with their children. The pair's divorce was not settled until December 2024, a date that matters because it underlines just how long this dispute has run on.

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That is part of why Zahara's filing lands with such force. It is not just another celebrity name change. It is another sign that the family split has never really stopped, even when the headlines moved elsewhere. Pitt has reportedly been 'devastated' by the children's decisions, though he is said to be 'not ready to give up' on them. The legal hearing next month will not resolve the deeper fault lines, but it will bring the latest chapter before a judge.

By then, Zahara Jolie, as she now appears to want to be known, will have made her position clear enough. The question is how much more of the Pitt name will be left in the family before the courts and time finish the job.