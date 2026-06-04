Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has been told he must pay more than £100,000 to secure his release from Dubai's Al Awir jail after two failed attempts this week, according to reports.

The glamour model and television personality has flown to Dubai and is shuttling between courts, police and the prison complex as she tries to find out why her 43-year-old husband is still being held.

The reports came after days of confusion over Andrews' status. He was initially expected to be freed on Monday, 1 June, then again on Tuesday, but both anticipated release dates passed without him walking out of custody.

Andrews disappeared from public view late last month, missing a scheduled 'Good Morning Britain' appearance and prompting brief, fevered speculation that he had been 'kidnapped' or detained on espionage grounds. Those claims were later dismissed, and his father confirmed that he was in prison in Dubai.

Andrews is believed to be held over what has been described as a private, civil matter rather than a criminal prosecution. That distinction matters in Dubai, where financial and contractual disputes can still result in imprisonment and large fines.

Precise details of the case have not been made public, and there is currently no official court statement on the nature of the allegations, meaning much of what has emerged about the size of the bill he faces is based on unnamed sources rather than published legal documents.

Confusion Over Katie Price Husband's Dubai Jail Ordeal

According to The Sun, which first reported the latest twist, Katie Price initially understood that Andrews needed to settle a four-figure sum to clear the way for his release. That would have aligned with a relatively minor civil penalty.

However, people described as close to the couple now claim the true figure demanded by Dubai authorities is in excess of £100,000, a jump from thousands to six figures that helps explain why he has not yet walked free.

One insider, quoted in the original reporting, said Price had made repeated trips to Al Awir prison, a sprawling facility on the outskirts of the city, to try to push through the paperwork.

'Katie is desperately trying to get Lee out of prison. Despite everything that's gone on, Lee is her husband and Katie wants to get him out and get the answers she so badly needs,' the source alleged.

The same source said she had visited the prison 'a number of times,' including on Wednesday, in an effort to cut through the red tape. The figure of 'over £100,000' was given as the amount Andrews must pay to secure his release.

He is said to be confident he can raise the money himself and has 'assured Katie she won't need to pay anything,' according to the unnamed insider. There is no indication yet of where that money would come from or how quickly it might realistically be assembled.

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Katie Price Husband Case Leaves Questions Unanswered

In the meantime, Price has been left in the strange position of campaigning for a man she has not been allowed to see in person since his detention. She is understood to have spoken to Andrews only by telephone since arriving in Dubai.

On Wednesday 3 June, she posted a short video update to her followers, setting out the day ahead in typically blunt fashion.

'I have got to go to courts, prison and the police station,' she said. She stressed she was not visiting Andrews directly but dealing with 'the prison' itself. 'Who knows what today will bring. I am so tired.'

That exhaustion comes through the fragmented public record of this case. First there was the alarm when Andrews simply failed to appear at Heathrow for his planned flight home and the Good Morning Britain interview.

Then two weeks of silence, during which Price appears to have feared the worst. Then a formal confirmation from his father that he was behind bars.

Early speculation that Andrews might have been picked up on national security grounds was quickly knocked back by those close to the situation. The current understanding is that this is a civil dispute, but without charge sheets, court filings, or an official spokesperson, even that is coloured by uncertainty.

Dubai's authorities have not issued any public statement about Andrews or confirmed the size of any financial penalty he faces. There is no court date in the public domain, no paperwork that lays out exactly what must be paid, to whom, and by when.

Until such documents appear, the £100,000 figure remains an unverified claim from anonymous sources, rather than a confirmed legal requirement, and should be treated with caution.

Price has thrown herself into the bureaucratic grind that comes with any legal trouble in the Gulf. Multiple visits to a far-flung prison, hours in airless offices, and a growing stack of forms. What is far less clear is whether any of it will be enough to bring her husband home without the six-figure payment insiders insist is now on the table.