Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after nearly 10 years of marriage, separating the finances of two people who each built a fortune of their own. On the most widely cited figures, the country star is worth several times more than his estranged wife.

The singer, born Jason DeFord, filed the paperwork on 18 May in Williamson County, Tennessee, listing 9 May as the date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences, Billboard reported, citing court records. TMZ first reported the filing on 15 June, and sources have described the decision as mutual. The two met in 2015, married in Las Vegas in August 2016 and renewed their vows at the same chapel in 2023.

Neither has commented publicly. Hours before the news surfaced, Bunnie posted a single line on Instagram: 'She's getting her sparkle back.'

Inside Jelly Roll's $16 Million Fortune

By every available estimate, the country singer is the wealthier of the two. Celebrity Net Worth puts his fortune at $20 million (£14.9 million), the top of a range that runs through about $16 million (£11.9 million) to $12 million (£8.9 million) at other outlets, depending on how touring, publishing and private income are counted.

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That money is recent. As late as 2019, his net worth sat below $1 million (£745,000). The breakthrough came in 2022 with 'Son of a Sinner' and 'Need a Favor', and the earnings followed fast. He now reportedly takes in around $3 million (£2.2 million) a year, with booking fees for live shows estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million (£1.1 million to £1.5 million). His own Beautifully Broken Tour had sold more than 500,000 tickets by late 2024, and he spent much of 2025 sharing stadium bills with Post Malone.

Music is not his only income. Brand partnerships, merchandise, a Broadway bar named Goodnight Nashville and a run of WWE appearances have broadened his earnings. In December 2025, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee granted him a full pardon, clearing the robbery and drug felonies that had restricted his international touring and once blocked a home purchase in a gated golf community. 'My money was welcome, but I wasn't,' he told Billboard of that rejection.

What Bunnie XO Built on Her Own

Bunnie XO came into the marriage with her own income and built a media business that owes little to her husband's music. Estimates of her net worth vary widely, from $2.5 million (£1.9 million) to $7 million (£5.2 million), with the upper figure credited to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her main asset is the Dumb Blonde podcast, launched in 2019 and run through her own company, Dumb Blonde Productions, which keeps the brand and its back catalogue in her hands. A distribution deal with Wondery, a YouTube channel with over 900,000 subscribers, merchandise, and brand sponsorships fill out the rest. She left the adult-content industry in 2023, closing her subscription account once the business could no longer support her.

How a Tennessee Divorce Could Split the Money

Tennessee law will shape how the money is divided. The state is not a community property state, so the couple's assets are not halved automatically. It uses equitable distribution, dividing only marital property, the assets gained during the marriage, on a standard of fairness rather than a straight 50/50. Courts can also order alimony, weighing the income gap between spouses.

Assets either spouse owned before the wedding, or earned independently generally remain with their owner. That category typically covers separately built businesses, such as his music catalogue and her podcast company. Property bought together during the marriage is treated as marital and divided. Their Nashville home and a roughly 500-acre farm purchased in 2024 fall on that side. Their combined household wealth has been put at more than $23 million (£17.1 million), according to Tuko.

Even at her top estimate and his lowest, about $7 million (£5.2 million) against $12 million (£8.9 million), the singer comes out ahead. Neither has detailed the financial terms, and the two will keep co-parenting their children, Bailee and Noah.