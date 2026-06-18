Police bodycam footage has brought renewed attention to the domestic battery case involving 90 Day Fiancéstar Thais Ramone and her estranged husband, Patrick Mendes, showing officers responding to a reported altercation at his Nevada home on 22 May.

The footage captures the moments officers assessed conflicting accounts of what happened inside the residence before ultimately arresting Ramone on suspicion of domestic battery.

The charge was later dropped just two days later, adding fresh scrutiny to an already contested case involving the reality television couple.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Response

Obtained by TMZ, the newly surfaced police bodycam footage shows officers arriving at Mendes' home after he reported an alleged domestic violence incident involving Ramone.

According to the police report, Mendes told officers an argument escalated shortly after he served divorce papers on Ramone.

He alleged that Ramone slapped him during a heated exchange, which he said occurred days before she planned to travel to Brazil with their child.

In the footage, officers can be seen separating the pair and conducting individual interviews in an effort to establish a timeline of events.

Mendes also presented what he described as video evidence of the alleged incident.

Officers documented visible marks on his face, which they said appeared consistent with his account, according to previously published reports.

Thais Ramone's Account of Events

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During her interaction with police, Ramone described a strained relationship with Mendes, alleging that he had been 'controlling' throughout their time together.

She acknowledged that a confrontation took place but maintained that her actions were in self-defence.

Ramone also indicated that the incident occurred amid heightened tensions surrounding their separation and custody arrangements for their child.

The differing accounts from both parties formed a central part of the officers' assessment at the scene.

Arrest Decision and Domestic Battery Charge

After reviewing statements, visible evidence and video material, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Ramone for domestic battery.

The bodycam footage shows police informing her of the decision before she was taken into custody.

At the time, authorities treated the incident as a domestic dispute involving physical contact, with Mendes' injuries and supporting material contributing to their assessment.

The case immediately drew attention because of Ramone's public profile through 90 Day Fiancé.

However, the legal situation shifted rapidly.

On 24 May, the domestic battery charge against Ramone was dropped. No public explanation has been provided regarding the dismissal.

Relationship Timeline and Divorce Proceedings

Ramone and Mendes' relationship has been documented through their appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, where their marriage and family life featured as part of the franchise's storyline.

According to accounts referenced in the police report, tensions escalated around the time Mendes served divorce papers shortly before the alleged incident.

He also claimed he visited Ramone's home so their child could say goodbye before her planned departure to Brazil.

The couple's divorce proceedings remain ongoing, with the domestic dispute forming part of a wider breakdown in their relationship.

The incident has added further complexity to their separation, particularly given the conflicting accounts presented to police.

Who is Thais Ramone?

Thais Ramone is a Brazilian reality television personality best known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, where her relationship with Patrick Mendes was featured as part of the long-running series documenting international couples navigating marriage and life in the United States.

Originally from Brazil, Ramone became known to viewers through her on-screen relationship with Mendes, which followed their engagement, marriage and early family life.

Their storyline included cultural adjustments, communication challenges and the pressures of building a life together while raising a child.

Outside television, Ramone has maintained a public presence on social media, where she has shared aspects of her personal life, motherhood and relationship milestones.

Her public profile increased significantly following her reality TV debut, placing both her and Mendes' relationship under continued public and media scrutiny.