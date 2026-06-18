Thais Ramone
Thais Ramone and child Thais Ramone/Instagram

Police bodycam footage has brought renewed attention to the domestic battery case involving 90 Day Fiancéstar Thais Ramone and her estranged husband, Patrick Mendes, showing officers responding to a reported altercation at his Nevada home on 22 May.

The footage captures the moments officers assessed conflicting accounts of what happened inside the residence before ultimately arresting Ramone on suspicion of domestic battery.

The charge was later dropped just two days later, adding fresh scrutiny to an already contested case involving the reality television couple.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Response

Obtained by TMZ, the newly surfaced police bodycam footage shows officers arriving at Mendes' home after he reported an alleged domestic violence incident involving Ramone.

Thais Ramone
During her interaction with the police, Thais Ramone described a strained relationship with Patrick Mendes. Thais Ramone/Instagram

According to the police report, Mendes told officers an argument escalated shortly after he served divorce papers on Ramone.

He alleged that Ramone slapped him during a heated exchange, which he said occurred days before she planned to travel to Brazil with their child.

In the footage, officers can be seen separating the pair and conducting individual interviews in an effort to establish a timeline of events.

Mendes also presented what he described as video evidence of the alleged incident.

Officers documented visible marks on his face, which they said appeared consistent with his account, according to previously published reports.

Thais Ramone's Account of Events

During her interaction with police, Ramone described a strained relationship with Mendes, alleging that he had been 'controlling' throughout their time together.

She acknowledged that a confrontation took place but maintained that her actions were in self-defence.

Ramone also indicated that the incident occurred amid heightened tensions surrounding their separation and custody arrangements for their child.

The differing accounts from both parties formed a central part of the officers' assessment at the scene.

Arrest Decision and Domestic Battery Charge

After reviewing statements, visible evidence and video material, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Ramone for domestic battery.

The bodycam footage shows police informing her of the decision before she was taken into custody.

At the time, authorities treated the incident as a domestic dispute involving physical contact, with Mendes' injuries and supporting material contributing to their assessment.

The case immediately drew attention because of Ramone's public profile through 90 Day Fiancé.

However, the legal situation shifted rapidly.

On 24 May, the domestic battery charge against Ramone was dropped. No public explanation has been provided regarding the dismissal.

Relationship Timeline and Divorce Proceedings

Thais Ramone
Thais Ramone is a Brazilian reality television personality who rose to prominence through her appearance on '90 Day Fiancé,' where her relationship with Patrick Mendes was documented on screen. Thais Ramone/Instagram

Ramone and Mendes' relationship has been documented through their appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, where their marriage and family life featured as part of the franchise's storyline.

According to accounts referenced in the police report, tensions escalated around the time Mendes served divorce papers shortly before the alleged incident.

He also claimed he visited Ramone's home so their child could say goodbye before her planned departure to Brazil.

Thais Ramone
She became widely recognised after joining the franchise, which follows international couples navigating marriage, cultural differences, and life in the United States. Thais Ramone/Instagram
Thais Ramone
Ramone’s relationship with Patrick Mendes was a central storyline in her public profile, showcasing both their engagement and eventual marriage. Thais Ramone/Instagram

The couple's divorce proceedings remain ongoing, with the domestic dispute forming part of a wider breakdown in their relationship.

The incident has added further complexity to their separation, particularly given the conflicting accounts presented to police.

Thais Ramone
Outside of the series, she has maintained a social media presence where she shares aspects of her life, particularly motherhood and family updates. Thais Ramone/Instagram

Who is Thais Ramone?

Thais Ramone is a Brazilian reality television personality best known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, where her relationship with Patrick Mendes was featured as part of the long-running series documenting international couples navigating marriage and life in the United States.

Thais Ramone
Ramone has previously described tensions in the relationship, including claims of controlling behaviour during their time together. Thais Ramone/Instagram
Thais Ramone
The breakdown of her marriage to Mendes has unfolded alongside legal proceedings that have drawn significant media attention due to their reality TV background. Thais Ramone/Instagram

Originally from Brazil, Ramone became known to viewers through her on-screen relationship with Mendes, which followed their engagement, marriage and early family life.

Their storyline included cultural adjustments, communication challenges and the pressures of building a life together while raising a child.

Thais Ramone
Despite their separation, Ramone’s connection to Mendes continues to attract public interest, particularly as their divorce and related legal matters remain unresolved. Thais Ramone/Instagram
Thais Ramone
The couple’s dynamic on the show often highlighted communication challenges and cultural adjustments as Ramone adapted to life in America. Thais Ramone/Instagram

Outside television, Ramone has maintained a public presence on social media, where she has shared aspects of her personal life, motherhood and relationship milestones.

Her public profile increased significantly following her reality TV debut, placing both her and Mendes' relationship under continued public and media scrutiny.

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