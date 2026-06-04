The glamorous life of British television personality Katie Price has turned into an international legal crisis involving her husband of five months, Lee Andrews, who is being detained at Dubai's notorious Al Awir Central Prison.

The 48-year-old former glamour model has reportedly staged a desperate rescue mission and flown to Dubai. There had been reports that Andrews was supposed to be released on Monday, 1 June, but insiders now claim that a minor administrative settlement has ballooned into a massive £100,000 ($134,276) fine, leaving the high-profile couple trapped in an arduous battle with Middle Eastern authorities to secure his immediate liberty.

Flight to Al Awir Central Prison

The 48-year-old former glamour model was spotted at Gatwick Airport earlier this week as she flew out to Dubai to reunite with her entrepreneur husband, who had gone completely off the grid last month.

As reported by Metro, Price immediately went to the detention facility where Andrews is being held upon her arrival in the Gulf state. However, due to strict prison protocols, her initial contact with him was limited to a rushed conversation over the secure internal telephone link. The source said, 'He is still locked up there, and it does not look like he is getting out any time soon,' the source said.

Meanwhile, a separate source told The Sun that the 'I'm A Celebrity' star is desperately trying to get her husband out of prison. The insider added that Price has visited the detention complex a number of times in an ongoing effort to sort through the paperwork required to secure his release.

The source further noted that despite the chaotic circumstances, Price remains completely determined to get him out of custody and finally obtain the 'answers she so badly needs.'

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The Six-Figure Fine Twist

The primary complication surrounding the detention involves a drastic escalation in the financial terms required for bail. As reported by The Sun, insiders close to the family revealed that Price originally travelled to the UAE under the impression that her husband could walk free on Monday, upon the settlement of a modest four-figure penalty.

However, after reviewing the active court documentation, it emerged that prosecutors are demanding a six-figure sum exceeding £100,000 ($134,276) before any exit visas or releases are authorised.

'To be released, Lee will have to pay over £100,000,' an insider told the publication, adding that the 42-year-old Nottingham-born businessman remains confident acquiring the money independently. 'He is confident he can get the cash and has assured Katie she won't need to pay anything,' the insider said.

According to the outlet's report, Katie confirmed that she's trying to get Andrews out of Al Awir prison, 'I have got to go to courts, prison and the police ­station.' She added, 'Not visiting him in prison but "the" prison.' The TV personality admitted that she is 'so tired.'

Even if the cash is raised swiftly, any potential release may not be straightforward, as experts warn that local administrative systems can take several weeks to process high-value settlements and clear international inmate files.

From Alleged Kidnapping to Civil Fraud Charges

The crisis marks a dark chapter for the couple, who married in Dubai this January just days after first meeting in person. The saga began last month when Andrews suddenly disappeared after telling Price he was flying back to the UK for a joint appearance on Good Morning Britain. Alarm bells rang when Price received a concerning phone call and text message, leading her to fear he had been kidnapped.

However, Andrews' father later confirmed his son was safe but in prison. Early reports suggested espionage allegations, but officials later clarified that the entrepreneur is being held over an alleged fraud case. Previously, Andrews' exes accused him of being a scammer.

While the reality star remains in a Dubai hotel trying to resolve the legal impasse, her husband continues to be held in custody until the outstanding financial demand is settled.