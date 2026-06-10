Katie Price, 48, has said she expects her husband, Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews, to be released from Al Awir prison 'next week,' telling an interviewer she 'can't wait' to see him. However, she is not willing to pay the reported £140,000 bail for his freedom.

The news came after a bewildering fortnight in which Andrews, 43, apparently vanished while travelling to leave Dubai for the UK, where he had been due to appear alongside Price for their first joint interview.

For two weeks, his whereabouts were unknown even to his family, prompting speculation online and, eventually, involvement from a specialist kidnap team. It was only later, via his father, that it was confirmed Andrews was being held in the emirate's vast Al Awir jail.

Early claims that Andrews had been arrested on espionage allegations were quickly dismissed. Dubai authorities, as reported by British media, clarified that he was being detained over what were described as private, civil matters rather than national security concerns.

According to reports over the weekend, Andrews could be released on bail if he can raise around £140,000, a figure said to be far higher than the four-figure sum first floated. That potential bailout has become the latest point of tension in Price's turbulent personal life, not least because of her own well-documented financial problems and long history of acrimonious break-ups.

Katie Price Draws Line on Lee Andrews Bail Money

Price has repeatedly described herself as the 'breadwinner' in her relationships and has previously talked about walking away from divorce settlements feeling financially drained. This time, with Lee Andrews behind bars in Dubai, she appears determined to set a different precedent.

'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner,' she said, in comments reported by Mirror. 'My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it.'

Behind that toughness, there is an obvious emotional pull. Price has been adamant she wants her husband home, but on terms that do not drag her once again into the role of rescuer.

She told the paper that Andrews 'is coming out' and that she 'can't wait to see him' and 'have our chats,' before adding a note of realism about the complexities of prison release: 'He should be out next week, but knowing that, knowing what prisons are like even in England, you never know.'

Reports have suggested Andrews himself urged Price to set up a GoFundMe appeal to try to raise the bail money from the public. So far, she has resisted. Her stance is not just about cash. It is also about image. Price knows her reputation as someone who falls hard and fast, sometimes with men who later prove spectacularly unreliable. This time, she is keen to signal that she is wary, even while publicly standing by him.

'I've Never Thought Lee's Ghosted Me'

When Andrews first went silent, there was a flurry of speculation that he had simply cut contact. Price has pushed back firmly against that idea, saying she never believed he had 'ghosted' her.

'I've never thought Lee's ghosted me, because I know how close we are,' she told The Sun. 'Never thought it, and we've always had conversations because we both like watching crime and stuff like that.'

That slightly offbeat detail about bonding over crime shows hints at the way she sees the relationship: conspiratorial, dramatic, an us-against-the-world dynamic. Yet even she appears to have been shaken when the situation escalated enough for a kidnap team to become involved, working from what she described as their 'intelligence' rather than direct evidence she could see for herself.

The picture that emerges around Lee Andrews is messy and, in places, deeply contested. Several of his ex-partners have raised accusations about him, which Price says she has listened to but not accepted at face value.

'As much as I want to listen to the women [his exes] and I'm really open-minded about it, I know what a good woman I am,' she said. 'There is no way he would mess with me, and in a way, I feel protected because I have the nation looking out for me. I'm not a mug.'

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That phrase, 'I'm not a mug,' crops up repeatedly when Price talks about men. It is both defence and defiance, an insistence that the chaos in her love life has not entirely eroded her judgement. Still, she concedes that Andrews will have questions to answer if and when he walks out of Al Awir.

'When I finally see Lee, I am going to question him,' she continued. 'And if the answers I get are not right, that will be it, I'll be done. That's it. And I'll just get on with my life... and not find a man on Instagram and message him.'

For now, everything hangs on money that Price says she will not hand over, a husband held in a foreign prison over opaque 'civil matters,' and a reunion that might arrive next week, or might not arrive at all.