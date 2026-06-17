Katie Price is allegedly planning to turn her husband Lee Andrews' Dubai prison ordeal into a TV project, with insiders claiming she has been secretly filming material in the UAE for a documentary titled How To Con A Conman while he remains behind bars at Al-Awir jail.

The news came after the former glamour model publicly revealed she had been asked to pay £140,000 to secure Andrews' release, a sum she says she refused to cover.

The 48-year-old flew to Dubai earlier this month after he vanished and was briefly reported missing, only to discover he had been arrested in connection with what has been described as a private civil matter rather than a kidnapping. Since then, their chaotic relationship has spilled out across social media, interviews and her own podcast.

For context, Katie Price married Andrews in January, just days after they met, presenting him online as a wealthy, highly educated businessman. Almost immediately, questions were raised about his background.

His Instagram was heavy with AI-generated imagery, his boasts of vast wealth were unverified, and a purported PhD from Cambridge University prompted scepticism. Former partners soon began to speak out, warning Price that the man she had married did not match the high-flying persona he projected.

Katie Price 'Filmed Everything' For How To Con A Conman

According to a source quoted by Closer, Price has been candid with friends about her intention to fold the entire saga into a new documentary, provisionally titled How To Con A Conman. The insider claims she travelled to Dubai with a press crew and a social media assistant, recording interviews and footage aimed at major streaming platforms.

'Katie has told pals that she's going to do a new documentary called 'How To Con A Conman,' the insider said. 'She keeps saying, 'I've always been into Tinder Swindler and all of these crime documentaries.' It's all for clout and clicks.'

The same source alleges that during the trip, Price asked Andrews for both of his phones, ostensibly to help secure his release. Once she obtained them, the insider claims, she regarded the devices as a treasure trove of material.

'She went over to Dubai with the press, did an interview, and took her social media person and filmed the whole thing. They got some clips together to obviously sell to Netflix. She asked Lee for both of his phones to help get him out, and now she has them, which have loads of evidence on, they can make a documentary.'

None of those claims has been independently verified and there is, at this stage, no confirmation from any broadcaster that How To Con A Conman exists beyond discussion. Until an official commission is announced, any talk of a finished project or confirmed deal should be treated with caution.

Prison Pleas, GoFundMe Row And Public U-Turns

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While Andrews, 43, has remained in Al-Awir for more than a month, Price has painted a fluctuating picture of loyalty and fury. She has spoken to him by phone but says face-to-face visits have not been allowed.

In that time, he has reportedly begged her to fund the £140,000 fee to secure his freedom and, when she refused, urged her to set up a GoFundMe so the public could donate on his behalf.

Price refused again, telling him bluntly that 'no one will do that' for him, according to the source. She then publicly warned that if he could not give her proper answers once they met in person, she would be 'done' with him. 'I'm not a mug and when I finally see Lee, I am going to question him,' she said.

Yet the defiance was short-lived. Back in the UK to promote her Sky project Nothing To Hide, marketed as going 'beyond the headlines with unseen footage and intimate access,' she posted a photograph of her diamond ring on Instagram and declared her love for Andrews once more. The insider suggests this mix of hard-nosed scepticism and public devotion is less contradiction than strategy.

'She did fall in love with Lee and there were definitely feelings there. But it's very clear that she's now chasing the money,' the source said. 'What she's been through is love-bombing, but now there's a business-minded aspect behind it. It's about making this documentary and getting her name back out there.'

Questions Over Lee Andrews' Past And The Documentary's Stakes

Outside the prison walls, allegations around Andrews continue to multiply. Screenshots have circulated purporting to show messages from his social media account touting investments in a company called Aura, which has been accused previously of being used in investment scams before being dissolved.

Further WhatsApp exchanges, said to be from his 'manager,' appear to request payments into bank accounts under different names.

Those accusations, too, remain untested in court, and none of the messages has been authenticated publicly. Still, they have fed a picture of Andrews as a man whose backstory is far from clear.

Price herself has begun drawing on that uncertainty. While in Dubai, she met his ex-wife, Dina Taji, who had earlier accused him of forging her signature to secure a £200,000 mortgage in her name.

In a now-deleted teaser for The Katie Price Show, the two women could be seen embracing and deep in conversation, a scene insiders say is likely to feature in any future documentary.

The same insider believes How To Con A Conman would position Price as both aggrieved spouse and savvy narrator of her own misfortune. 'Katie will try to play the victim in all of this and do the documentary to make people watch and listen to her and Lee. They're both exactly the same,' the source claimed, adding that people close to the situation are 'frustrated that she's not responding to offers of help, but now it seems obvious why.'

For now, there has been no official response from Price or her representatives to the allegation that she has been 'faking' elements of the Andrews saga for headlines, or that a documentary under that title is in active production.