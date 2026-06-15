The sons of Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King have spoken publicly for the first time since their father's sudden death, sharing an emotional tribute that has resonated throughout the basketball world.

King, a three-time NBA champion and beloved Bulls broadcaster, died on 7 June at the age of 59. Days after his passing, his family released a statement thanking supporters and honouring a man they said was far more than a public sporting figure. The tribute concluded with a poignant message: 'We love you, Dad. Your legacy will live on.'

Stacey King, 59, Passed Away

The sporting community continues to mourn the passing of a three-time NBA champion whose sudden death has sent shockwaves through the community. As reported by ESPN, the Chicago Bulls announced King's death after being informed by a family member, prompting an outpouring of grief from across the NBA community.

We are devastated by the passing of 3x NBA Champion and beloved broadcaster Stacey King. pic.twitter.com/NSyeopd880 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 7, 2026

King was selected sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft and became part of one of basketball's most famous dynasties. Playing alongside Michael Jordan, he helped the Bulls secure three consecutive NBA championships between 1991 and 1993.

RIP Stacey King. Pictured with Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, King was a 3x NBA champion after being a 1st team all American in college for the Oklahoma Sooners. #StaceyKing #RIP #RIPStaceyKing #ChicagoBulls #Chicago #Bulls #basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/T7MfFIwvoA — Harry Harish sports and more memories (@HarryHaris48861) June 7, 2026

Following his playing career, King built a successful second act as a broadcaster, becoming one of the most recognisable voices in Chicago sports. His energetic commentary, humour, and signature catchphrases endeared him to generations of fans during more than two decades covering Bulls basketball, earning him multiple Emmy Awards.

Read more Remembering Stacey King, 59: 10 Photos of the Chicago Bulls Icon and Beloved Broadcaster Remembering Stacey King, 59: 10 Photos of the Chicago Bulls Icon and Beloved Broadcaster

Among his most memorable calls was the now-iconic phrase, 'Gimme the hot sauce!', which became synonymous with Bulls broadcasts and helped cement his reputation as one of the NBA's most popular commentators.

Beyond the broadcast booth, he co-hosted Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast alongside Mark Schanowski and Timmy Whispers, where the trio delivered their trademark 'hottest takes on current basketball and sports culture'.

While the Bulls did not initially disclose a cause of death, reports later indicated that King suffered a fall at his home in River Forest, Illinois. An official cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed.

The sudden nature of King's passing shocked friends, colleagues, and fans who had continued to see him regularly as part of Bulls broadcasts.

Bulls Legend's Sons Break Silence

As reported by CBS News, the family chose to focus their public statement on celebrating King's life, legacy, and relationship with those closest to him.

King's sons, Erick, Garrett, Brandon, and Mason, spoke publicly for the first time following their father's death, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received.

'Our father, Stacey King, passed away, and we want to take a moment to honour his life, his legacy, and the incredible love he received from the fans of Chicago and people around the world,' the family said in a statement.

They thanked supporters for standing by King throughout his life and career, adding: 'To everyone who supported our father throughout his journey, thank you. He loved you just as much as you loved and supported him.'

The statement also offered a glimpse into the personal side of a man many knew only through basketball. While celebrated as an NBA champion, broadcaster and larger-than-life personality, his sons said his greatest role was as a father.

'While many knew him as a champion, broadcaster, and larger-than-life personality, we were blessed to know him as an even greater father, friend, and man,' they said. The tribute ended with a heartfelt farewell: 'We love you, Dad. Your legacy will live on.'

Tributes Pour In Across Basketball

Tributes have continued to arrive from across the sporting world. Michael Jordan said he was 'deeply saddened' by the loss of his former teammate, while Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praised King's humour, passion, and lasting contribution to the franchise.

The NBA also honoured King, recognising his achievements as a champion, broadcaster, and ambassador for the game.