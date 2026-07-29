Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith has been arrested in Nebraska on multiple felony charges.

The veteran mixed martial artist remains in custody, with authorities yet to release details about the alleged incident that led to his arrest.

With limited official information available, the case has drawn significant attention because of Smith's long career in the UFC and his continued role as a broadcaster.

Anthony Smith Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

Anthony Smith was arrested on Monday evening at 8:44pm, according to Nebraska court records.

Records show Smith is being held at the Sarpy County Jail while facing three felony charges.

At the time of publication, law enforcement officials had not released an arrest affidavit or statement outlining the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences.

The lack of publicly available details means it remains unclear what events led to Smith's arrest or when additional information may emerge through the legal process.

What Felony Charges Does Anthony Smith Face?

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According to court records, Smith has been charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.

Under Nebraska law, domestic violence causing serious bodily injury is classified as a Class IIA felony. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years' imprisonment.

The charges of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment are both classified as Class IIIA felonies.

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of up to three years' imprisonment, up to 18 months of post-release supervision and a fine of up to $10,000 (roughly £7,500).

As with any criminal case, the charges against Smith are allegations at this stage.

They have not been tested in court, and legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the case.

Authorities Have Released Few Details

Despite the seriousness of the felony charges, officials have not disclosed further information about the alleged incident.

Authorities have not publicly identified an alleged victim or explained the events that resulted in Smith's arrest.

No police report or probable cause affidavit detailing the allegations had been released at the time of publication.

As the investigation and court proceedings continue, additional information may become available through official filings or future hearings.

Anthony Smith's UFC Career

Smith is best known for his lengthy career in mixed martial arts and his time competing in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

He challenged for the UFC light heavyweight championship during his career and became one of the promotion's most recognisable veterans.

He announced his retirement following a knockout defeat to Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City last year.

However, his retirement proved to be short-lived.

Earlier this year, Smith returned to competition at Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event, where he defeated Chase Sherman by submission.

Alongside his fighting career, he has also become a familiar face to MMA fans through his work as an analyst on UFC broadcasts.

What Happens Next in Anthony Smith's Legal Case?

Smith remains in custody at the Sarpy County Jail as the criminal case moves through the Nebraska legal system.

Court proceedings are expected to provide further details regarding the allegations and the evidence supporting the felony charges.

Until then, the publicly available information remains limited to the court records confirming Smith's arrest and the offences listed against him.

The case is ongoing, and further updates are expected as official documents and court hearings become available.