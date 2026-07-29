Former UFC title challenger Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith is facing a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years after being arrested in Nebraska on three felony charges.

The 38-year-old retired mixed martial artist was taken into custody on Monday, 27 July, and remains held without bond at the Sarpy County Jail.

Authorities have not released details surrounding the alleged incident, which has cast fresh attention on one of mixed martial arts' most recognisable veterans.

Anthony Smith Arrested on Three Felony Charges

Smith has been charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment. Under Nebraska law, the domestic violence charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment if convicted, while the remaining offences each carry potential prison sentences of up to three years.

🚨 Anthony Smith was arrested in Nebraska yesterday on three felony charges



- Domestic violence causing serious bodily injury

- False imprisonment (1st degree)

- Terroristic threats pic.twitter.com/gjRToPOm98 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2026

Read more Why Was Anthony Smith Arrested? What We Know About the UFC Veteran's Felony Charges Why Was Anthony Smith Arrested? What We Know About the UFC Veteran's Felony Charges

Representatives for the former fighter have not issued a public statement. Smith has yet to make his initial court appearance, and it remains unclear whether he has secured legal representation. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Anthony Smith's Rise in MMA

Nicknamed 'Lionheart', Smith built a professional career spanning nearly two decades after making his MMA debut in 2008.

After competing across several regional promotions, including Strikeforce and Bellator, he joined the UFC, where he developed a reputation as one of the light heavyweight division's toughest and most durable competitors.

His breakthrough came during an impressive run that included victories over former champions Maurício 'Shogun' Rua and Rashad Evans, as well as top contender Volkan Oezdemir. Those performances earned him a UFC light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Although Smith lost by unanimous decision, the contest became one of the defining moments of his career after he refused to take the championship by disqualification when Jones landed an illegal knee. His decision earned widespread praise from fans and fellow fighters, reinforcing the 'Lionheart' nickname that had followed him throughout his career.

Across 59 professional bouts, Smith recorded nearly 40 victories, with most coming by knockout or submission, and remained a fixture in the UFC's light heavyweight rankings for several years.

Retirement and Broadcasting Career

Smith announced his retirement following a knockout defeat to Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City in April 2025, bringing his UFC career to a close.

The retirement proved short-lived, however, as he returned to competition a year later under Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion, submitting fellow former UFC fighter Chase Sherman.

Away from competition, Smith successfully transitioned into broadcasting. He became a familiar face as a UFC analyst and MMA Today co-host, while also hosting The On Paper Podcast in partnership with Home of Fight. His insightful breakdowns and candid opinions made him one of the sport's most recognisable media personalities after leaving the UFC.

Family Life Away From the Octagon

Outside fighting, Smith has often portrayed himself as a devoted family man. He married Mikhala Renee Newman on 20 September 2019 at StoneBridge Christian Church in Omaha, Nebraska, after the couple had already welcomed their children.

Their eldest daughter, Ariah, was born in 2011, followed by Avaya in 2014, Adley in 2017 and their youngest daughter in 2022. Smith has frequently shared family moments on social media, often speaking about balancing fatherhood with the demands of professional fighting and broadcasting.

The arrest has now cast uncertainty over Smith's broadcasting work and any future return to competition as legal proceedings continue.