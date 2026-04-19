There were speculations that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's marriage had been strained amid the latter's legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The Hollywood power couple is no stranger to the relentless glare of the spotlight, yet the recent courtroom drama has tested their public image like never before, with some even questioning the state of their marriage.

Reynolds spoke fondly of his wife in his recent interview, debunking rumours that his marriage to Lively was over. In fact, the 'Deadpool' star said he was very proud of how Lively stood her ground in the issue, offering a rare glimpse into the resilience of their union.

Ryan Reynolds 'Proud' of Blake Lively

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Ryan Reynolds addressed the mounting pressure surrounding his wife, Blake Lively, as her legal battle with 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director Justin Baldoni intensifies. Reynolds expressed immense pride in how Lively has handled the issue, stressing that the ordeal has only strengthened their bond despite the various rumours about them.

'People have no idea what's really going on, you know?' Reynolds told Willie Geist on 'Sunday Sitdown' when asked how he and Lively navigate the legal battle with Baldoni.

Even if Lively's drama with Baldoni has affected their lives, the 'Green Lantern' star said he has 'never in [his] life been more proud of [his] wife.'

'And I've just never in my life been more proud of someone with that level of integrity that brings that with them and carries that with them in everything that they do,' Reynolds continued.

His statement came after reports that the lawsuit ruined Lively's reputation in Hollywood and strained their marriage.

Marital Strain Rumours

Speculation about a potential split reached a fever pitch after a viral blind item suggested that 'Ryan is done with Blake.' These rumours gained traction when Reynolds was noticeably absent from a court-ordered settlement conference, leaving Lively to attend the six-hour session alone. Unlike the 'A Simple Favor' star, Baldoni arrived in the New York City courthouse with his wife, Emily.

Social media sleuths quickly pointed to this absence as evidence of a looming divorce, claiming Reynolds was distancing himself from the controversy.

Online speculation suggested Reynolds was distancing himself from the controversy, with some social media users claiming the couple were taking separate paths. No named source confirmed these claims.

Despite the rumours questioning Reynolds and Lively's marriage, Reynolds's recent interview makes clear that their relationship has remained solid.

A Decade of Romance and Family Life

The foundation of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship dates back to 2010, when they met on the set of 'Green Lantern.' At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson while Lively was dating Penn Badgley. A year later, a double date with different partners sparked the 'fireworks' that led to their romance. They officially began dating in October 2011 and married on 9 September 2012 in South Carolina.

Both have since spoken fondly of each other. Lively praised Reynolds in her speech at the American Cinematheque Awards, acknowledging her husband for his philanthropy, humour, and integrity. Reynolds also honoured his wife when he won the Icon Award at the PCAs in 2022.

Over their 13-year marriage, they have welcomed four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Lively has credited their success to a pact they made early on never to work at the same time.

'But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness,' Reynolds said at the PCAs in 2022. 'I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.'