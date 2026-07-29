Justin Baldoni's wife, Emily Baldoni, appears to shade Blake Lively in her 13th Wedding Anniversary Tribute on Instagram with the caption 'Still My Favorite Lift.' The 41-year old Swedish actress posted a black-and-white picture of herself with her husband, taken after they exchanged vows in 2013.

Many people in the comment section suggested that her caption was a subtle jab at Blake Lively, as one of the allegations Lively made in her 2024 lawsuit against Baldoni was that he made negative comments about her weight while they were filming a scene in which he had to lift her.

'Lol nice burn. 😂 happy anniversary! You both are amazing. ♥️♥️ Some people walk in the light and some in the darkness and you definitely walk in the light,' one commenter wrote.

An Instagram user commented under Emily Baldoni's Anniversary post on Instagram, 'Also, 13 year anniversary of a non plantation wedding 💒 lol,' referring to the fact that the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, held their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Read more The $400 Million Collapse: How Justin Baldoni's Massive Attempt to Sue Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Backfired Disasterously The $400 Million Collapse: How Justin Baldoni's Massive Attempt to Sue Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Backfired Disasterously

Controversy on Wedding Venue Choice

The choice of venue drew widespread public criticism in 2020 for its history of systemic slavery, prompting the married couple to issue public apologies and a donation of $200,000 (around £150,000) to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, an interracial American organisation created to work for the abolition of segregation and discrimination in housing, education, employment, voting, and transportation, opposing racism, and ensuring African Americans their constitutional rights. The Legal Defense Fund is America's premier legal organisation fighting for racial justice.

The controversial wedding venue re-entered the spotlight during Blake Lively's July 2025 legal deposition for her 2024 lawsuit against the actor. She acknowledged that the negative press around their venue choice was fully deserved and took full accountability.

The Baldonis Speak On Their Legal Battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively reached a settlement in May after the court dismissed Lively's bombshell lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar, which included allegations of sexual harassment and other claims. Baldoni's countersuit for defamation was also dismissed by the court, but the two costars did reach an agreement outside of the court system.

The actor and his wife remained quiet on the lawsuits until they were resolved, taking the opportunity to address the issue publicly for the first time through an Instagram post on July 8.

The couple posted a video via Instagram, where they discussed 'healing' from their 'traumatic' legal battle with Blake Lively. Justin Baldoni believes 'If you've ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn't linear. It looks different every day,' he said in the video.

'We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It's this. It's our family, it's our friends, it's our community, who have been there for us, it's our faith,' he added in the video.

The Baldonis are trying to move on in life rather than dwelling on the past three years of fighting a draining legal process.