US President Donald Trump appeared to doze off while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth praised his leadership during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, adding to a growing list of public appearances in which the president has been seen with his eyes closed.

Video from the July 2026 event shows the 80-year-old president sitting with his eyes shut for several moments as Hegseth addressed attendees. Trump later opened his eyes and turned towards the defence secretary as the speech continued, appearing to become more alert when Hegseth mentioned the word 'president'.

The event was attended by Republican Senator David McCormick, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and other business and political leaders at the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The footage quickly circulated online, with critics questioning whether the president had briefly fallen asleep. Trump has previously dismissed similar claims, saying he merely closes his eyes during meetings he finds 'boring'.

Latest in a Series of Public Incidents

The latest footage is not the first time Trump has faced scrutiny over appearing drowsy during public events.

The president previously mocked former President Joe Biden with the nickname 'Sleepy Joe' over questions surrounding Biden's age and fitness for office. Trump, who became the oldest person ever inaugurated as US president, has since faced similar public scrutiny over his own age and health.

White House Says Trump Is in 'Excellent Health'

Despite recurring online speculation, the White House has maintained that Trump remains fit to serve.

In his latest medical assessment, White House physician Navy Captain Sean Barbabella declared the president to be in 'excellent health', reporting normal cardiac, pulmonary and neurological function. Trump also achieved a perfect score on a standard cognitive assessment, according to the report.

The White House has confirmed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common condition affecting blood flow in the legs. Barbabella also attributed bruising on the president's hands to frequent handshaking while taking daily aspirin.

Debate Over Trump's Fitness Continues

Questions about Trump's physical and cognitive fitness have continued to surface from political opponents and some medical professionals, although the doctors who have publicly criticised the president have generally not conducted personal examinations.

Supporters point to his official medical evaluations, while critics cite his public appearances, verbal slips and moments in which he appears to close his eyes during events.

The latest footage from Pennsylvania has once again fuelled debate over the president's health, even as the White House insists he remains fully capable of carrying out his duties.