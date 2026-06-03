Britney Spears is starting the summer with a noticeable change to her signature look. The pop star unveiled a sleek new hairstyle this week, with the transformation shared by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who is best known for his long-standing work with Kim Kardashian.

The makeover quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom praised the refreshed style and celebrated seeing Spears embrace a different look. The reveal also renewed interest in Spears' growing friendship with the Kardashian family, which has become more visible over the past year.

Chris Appleton Gives Britney Spears a Sleek Summer Hair Transformation

Appleton shared images of Spears' new hairstyle on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the singer's latest beauty update. In recent years, Spears has typically worn her platinum blonde hair in loose, wavy locks, making the new style a notable departure from her usual appearance.

For the transformation, Spears opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle that showcased the length and shine of her blonde hair. In the photographs, the '...Baby One More Time' singer posed alongside Appleton after the styling session, playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera while holding a bundle of haircare tools.

The experience was unforgettable to the hairstylist, who admitted that Spears' songs were 'the soundtrack to so many moments' of his life. 'Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair,' Appleton added.

He also praised Spears, saying the award-winning singer is not just an 'icon.' The 'Toxic' singer is reportedly, 'one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met.'

Fans Flood Social Media With Praise for Britney Spears' New Hairstyle

The images quickly circulated across social media, with fans commenting on the polished look and praising Appleton's work. The hairstyle reveal marked one of Spears' most talked-about beauty moments in recent months.

Many fans responded positively to the transformation, with supporters expressing excitement over the singer's updated appearance and acknowledging Appleton's talent.

'In Chris we trust,' one jokingly commented. Another added, 'And she looks amazing, I'm glad you took care of her hair.'

Others also said Spears' new look made them 'smile.' A different fan remarked, 'It's soo good to see Britney taking care of herself. WE LOVE YOU, QUEEN.'

The positive response reflected the continued enthusiasm many fans have for Spears and her public appearances.

How Britney Spears Became Close Friends With the Kardashians

The hairstyle reveal also drew attention because of Appleton's close association with Kim Kardashian. The celebrity hairstylist has worked with Kardashian for years and remains one of the reality star's most trusted beauty collaborators.

Spears has also developed a friendship with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. In November 2025, the singer joined the sisters for a sleepover, although photographs from the gathering were not publicly shared until January 2026.

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Speaking on an episode of Khloé Kardashian's podcast, 'Khloé In Wonder Land,' the sisters described the evening as one of their most memorable experiences. 'She is just a doll,' Kim said of Spears. 'She's like the sweetest, sweetest girl.'

Khloé echoed the same sentiment by praising the 'Lucky' singer, saying, 'She's the nicest.'

According to Kim, the gathering happened through Spears' manager, Cade Hudson, adding that the singer 'wanted some girl time.' Khloé also dismissed suggestions that the evening was anything more than a relaxed get-together.

'It's crazy how that went out of control, that story. I was like, it was like the most innocent [thing,]' Khloé shared.

Spears also shared good words about the Kardashians in a post months earlier. She shared a clip of herself with the Kardashian siblings in bed, along with footage of their children dancing.

'Such a warm, beautiful, kind family... Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays,' Spears wrote.