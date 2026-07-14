Santina Hill, 51, could face up to 75 years in prison after allegedly orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme that prosecutors say generated at least $300,000 (£224,500) through a loophole in the return policies of retail chains including TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods.

According to prosecutors, Hill was at the centre of the alleged scheme, which operated from November 2020 to May 2021 across multiple states, primarily Georgia and Florida. Authorities allege the operation generated about $50,000 (£37,400) in fraudulent returns in Florida alone.

The 51-year-old from Decatur, Georgia, entered an open plea of no contest in Florida's Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Lee County on 7 July. She is due to be sentenced on 3 August on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and fraud.

Investigators have also identified three alleged co-conspirators — Albert Junior Boyce Jr., Diana Rochelle Harris and David Lee Griffin — but have not disclosed whether they have been formally charged, pleaded guilty or been convicted.

How a Return Policy Generated $300K

According to court documents, Santina Hill, also known as Santina Green, and the alleged fraud ring targeted expensive area rugs sold in TJX Companies Inc. stores. Prosecutors allege the group legitimately purchased rugs priced between $400 (£299) and $1,000 (£748) using debit cards before immediately returning them for a refund while keeping the original receipt.

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The receipts were then allegedly reused and duplicated at other TJX locations to claim additional refunds. Instead of returning the original rugs, prosecutors say the group substituted cheaper, non-TJX products that had been altered to resemble authentic store merchandise.

Authorities allege the scheme succeeded because TJX stores did not immediately reconcile return transactions, meaning the system did not recognise that the original purchase had already been refunded.

Court documents also allege that Hill's returns were consistently processed by the same staff members, who reportedly failed to ask for the original receipt.

How Investigators Traced 84 Fraudulent Transactions

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified 84 allegedly fraudulent transactions linked to nine different debit cards that investigators say were used by members of the group. Authorities connected the transactions to Hill through bank records, return documents, CCTV footage and official identification.

'This conviction holds a fraudster accountable for leading a sophisticated racketeering scheme that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars across multiple states,' Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement.

Uthmeier also praised investigators following Hill's conviction, adding that state authorities would continue pursuing organised retail crime to protect businesses and consumers.

Growing Threat of Organised Retail Frauds

Although retailers continue investing in increasingly sophisticated fraud detection systems, coordinated schemes can still evade detection before suspicious activity is identified.

As Hill awaits sentencing in August, with the possibility of facing up to 75 years in prison, authorities hope the case will send a strong message to criminals exploiting retail return policies. Prosecutors argue that schemes such as this should be treated not as isolated thefts but as organised criminal activity.