A former senior US intelligence official has been arrested in Virginia after FBI agents discovered 303 gold bars worth more than $40 million (£29.6 million) in his home, in what is now being described as the 'David Rush gold scandal,' according to the latest filed court documents.

David Rush is identified in those documents as a former senior executive at a US government agency in Virginia, with top secret clearance and access to classified information. The New York Times has reported that Rush held a senior position in the CIA until recently, although the agency itself has not publicly confirmed his precise role.

What is clear from the sworn complaint is that Rush repeatedly requested large quantities of foreign currency and gold bars from the US government, purportedly for 'work-related expenses,' over a period stretching from late 2025 into early 2026.

How The Gold Scandal Emerged

The reports came after an internal CIA review raised the alarm about millions in assets that appeared simply to have vanished. Between November 2025 and March 2026, Rush submitted multiple requests to obtain what court documents describe as 'a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars' to support undisclosed operational needs. Those requests were approved, and the assets were released.

However, during a subsequent review, CIA officials 'were unable to locate the gold bars or significant amounts of the foreign currency.' Investigators also found no record of Rush reporting what had happened to the funds and bullion after he received them. In other words, there was no documented trail explaining where tens of millions in government-owned gold and cash were supposed to have gone.

At that point, according to a written statement from the FBI, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the matter to the Bureau 'after a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law.' The case moved quickly. On 18 May, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Rush's Virginia home. The following day, 19 May, he was arrested.

Inside the property, agents reported finding approximately 303 gold bars, each weighing around one kilogram. Based on current market prices, investigators valued the haul at more than $40 million. Alongside the bullion, agents seized about $2 million in US currency and 35 luxury watches, many of them Rolexes, according to the complaint.

The court documents, at least in their public form, do not attempt to explain why the gold bars and cash were apparently stored in Rush's home rather than held or documented through official channels. Nor do they say whether the government believes all the bars found there match the bullion issued to him, or whether some could have come from other sources. For now, prosecutors have focused on a straightforward charge: criminal theft of public money.

Questions Over Rush's Background And CIA Controls

As the David Rush gold scandal widens, the complaint sketches an unflattering picture of the man now accused of syphoning off public assets. Prosecutors say Rush lied about key elements of his background when applying for his government role, including his education and military service. He is also accused of fraudulently taking military leave and receiving thousands of dollars in pay to which he was not entitled.

Those allegations, if proved, would raise uncomfortable questions about how a figure with falsified credentials could reach a senior, high-clearance position within a US intelligence agency that handles sensitive operations and large sums of money. There is no public indication yet of how long Rush worked in government service, how his claims slipped through vetting, or whether any colleagues raised concerns earlier.

Rush is currently being held in detention pending a court hearing this week. His attorney has declined to comment. The CIA has not issued a public statement beyond the FBI's reference to its referral. Nothing has yet been confirmed about Rush's precise job title, his operational remit or the internal decision-making that allowed him to access such quantities of gold and foreign currency.

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It is also not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to expand the case beyond a single theft charge. The complaint does not state whether investigators suspect any third parties were involved, whether they are exploring potential links to foreign governments or criminal networks, or whether the case is being viewed purely as an alleged personal enrichment scheme. If there are parallel counter-intelligence or internal security strands, they are not mentioned in the publicly available filings.

For all the unanswered questions, one fact is not in dispute. An intelligence insider with top secret clearance obtained tens of millions of dollars' worth of government-owned gold and currency, and when the CIA went looking for it, a substantial quantity turned up in his own house. The gold bars, all 303 of them, will now form the centrepiece of a prosecution that will be watched closely not just in Washington, but across the intelligence world.

The IBTimes UK has reached out to the CIA for a comment.